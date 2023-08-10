 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dee Eskridge injured on opening kickoff of preseason

By DianeTaylor
@SeaDeeTaylor
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Injuries can happen at any time, but this one happened almost immediately. Dee Eskridge went down on the opening kickoff of the Seattle Seahawks first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. He stayed down, initially, but was able to leave the field under his own power, which is clearly a positive sign, but he did head straight to the medical tent.

He didn’t have to stay in the tent for long, so evidently the injury isn’t too severe. Shortly later, Eskridge returned from the tent and was seen with his helmet back on, but he did appear with some type of a wrap on his leg, according to Brady Henderson.

Eskridge started this season as an embattled player due to the recent announcement of his ensuing suspension. His injury history was already concerning; a swift return could be critical for his fortunes this season. Stay tuned for further updates.

