Injuries can happen at any time, but this one happened almost immediately. Dee Eskridge went down on the opening kickoff of the Seattle Seahawks first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. He stayed down, initially, but was able to leave the field under his own power, which is clearly a positive sign, but he did head straight to the medical tent.

Dee Eskridge went down while covering the opening kickoff. Had to be looked at on the field, walked off on his own power and is now in the medical tent. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 11, 2023

He didn’t have to stay in the tent for long, so evidently the injury isn’t too severe. Shortly later, Eskridge returned from the tent and was seen with his helmet back on, but he did appear with some type of a wrap on his leg, according to Brady Henderson.

Eskridge is standing on the sideline with what looks like an ice wrap over his right knee. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 11, 2023

Eskridge started this season as an embattled player due to the recent announcement of his ensuing suspension. His injury history was already concerning; a swift return could be critical for his fortunes this season. Stay tuned for further updates.