That first half was hard to watch, and no I’m not just talking about the Drew Lock-led offense — save for the exactly-as-awesome-as-expected performance from Jaxon Smith-Njigba (and a highlight worthy catch from Jake Bobo!). The Seattle Seahawks had their fair share of difficulties during the first half of the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings to be sure, but these paled in comparison to the frequent interruptions to the KING-5 broadcast. Ranging from holding on a beautiful yet static view of the exterior of Lumen field to simply displaying a blue “Technical Difficulties” screen, the broadcast left a lot to be desired.

And fans on twitter “X” shared their feelings. Unlike the Seahawks offense, KING-5 remained shaky throughout the first half, and were off-air for both touchdowns scored. Hopefully this will improve going into the second half, as the cut-outs happened at some pretty critical junctures... Teams are expected to show some rust in August; TV services don’t get this same grace.

KING5 needs to get the hamster back on the wheel. — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) August 11, 2023

