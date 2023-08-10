 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seahawks WR Cade Johnson hospitalized, to be evaluated for head and neck injuries

Johnson was see leaving the field on a stretcher with his head and neck stabilized.

By DianeTaylor
@SeaDeeTaylor
/ new
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Injuries continue to make their unfortunate presence felt. This time, it was Cade Johnson who went down in the preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Johnson is a third-year pro who came into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021 following his career at South Dakota State.

The Seattle Seahawks Twitter account and local media reports that he is headed to the hospital for further evaluation as a precautionary measure. He is in stable condition, which is encouraging.

The exact nature of his injury is a mystery at the moment, but it likely occurred when he took a big hit in the second quarter.

We will all be wishing for Johnson to make a swift and full recovery. Injuries are frustrating at best and terrifying at worst, so hopefully it is more the former and not the latter. His teammates expressed concern and showed support in the moment; according to Gregg Bell of the News Tribune:

Lockett, who like 15 other regular Seahawks starters was not playing Thursday, then jogged to the team’s locker room and returned a moment later. He appeared to be holding a mobile phone or similar device. He and Noah Fant then walked with Johnson as medical assistants pushed him on the wheeled stretcher to the tunnel in the southeast corner of the stadium. That’s where an ambulance parks during Seahawks home games.

In This Stream

NFL 2023 Preseason, Week 1: Seahawks win 24-13 over Vikings

View all 14 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...