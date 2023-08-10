Injuries continue to make their unfortunate presence felt. This time, it was Cade Johnson who went down in the preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Johnson is a third-year pro who came into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021 following his career at South Dakota State.

A Seahawks player being taken off the field head and neck immobilized, strapped to a stretcher taking into the tunnel where an ambulance parks during games. Tyler Lockett and Noah Fant walking with him pic.twitter.com/Nie9i4Gqlv — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 11, 2023

The Seattle Seahawks Twitter account and local media reports that he is headed to the hospital for further evaluation as a precautionary measure. He is in stable condition, which is encouraging.

The exact nature of his injury is a mystery at the moment, but it likely occurred when he took a big hit in the second quarter.

We will all be wishing for Johnson to make a swift and full recovery. Injuries are frustrating at best and terrifying at worst, so hopefully it is more the former and not the latter. His teammates expressed concern and showed support in the moment; according to Gregg Bell of the News Tribune: