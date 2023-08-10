The Seattle Seahawks’ 24-13 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Thursday’s preseason opener unfortunately had a moment of concern on the Seahawks sidelines.

Third-year wide receiver Cade Johnson was seen leaving Lumen Field on a stretcher for reasons that were unclear at the time. It was later confirmed by the team that Johnson was being hospitalized for precautionary reasons, and that he was being evaluated for possible head and neck injuries. Johnson was listed in stable condition at the time of the announcement.

Following the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gave a status update on Johnson, and while a concussion is never a good thing, in the context of worst case scenarios when talking “head and neck injuries” it appears as if this is the only thing Cade had.

Pete Carroll says Seahawks, Cade Johnson got great news on WR Cade Johnson: A concussion, but very positive results of neurological tests at Harborview @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 11, 2023

Johnson’s last in-game involvement was a kick return with about 11 minutes left in the second quarter. He fell hard to the turf, got back up, continued playing for a few more snaps before he was taken into the medical tent. From there he was placed on a stretcher and transported to Harborview Medical Center for further evaluation.

As far as the other injuries on the night (or leading up to the game), oft-injured wide receiver Dee Eskridge tweaked his knee on the opening kickoff, but the severity of his injury is unknown. Fellow receiver Cody Thompson had a groin issue and that’s why he didn’t play, and rookie defensive tackle Cameron Young had a calf strain earlier in the week and he was held out of the game.