Welcome, Seattle Seahawks Faithful! How are we feeling today? What are we thinking about last night’s game against the Vikings? Did the Seahawks solidify your hopes for the upcoming season or were your concerns confirmed? From my vantage point, I saw a lot of team speed, a lot of comradery, and a defense that pretty much stopped the run cold. Interesting. Thanks for being here!

Seahawks News

Seahawks-Vikings recap: Standouts, depth chart, as I see it - Seaside Joe

The standouts, the big plays, and how the depth chart was impacted: Seaside Joe 1622

Seahawks WR Johnson stretchered off, taken to hospital with head/neck injuries - ESPN

Seahawks receiver Cade Johnson was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a hospital to be evaluated for possible head and neck injuries after going down in the team's preseason opener Thursday night.

Geno Smith receives major ovation at first preseason game - Seahawks Wire

I think it is safe to say the 12's are still pretty happy about Smith's performance from last year.

Rost: Observations from Seattle Seahawks' preseason-opening win - Seattle Sports

Stacy Rost details what stood out from the first Seattle Seahawks game of the 2023 preseason, a 24-13 win over the Vikings.

Video thoughts on the Seahawks D-line « Seahawks Draft Blog

I will have a write-up on the Vikings pre-season game on the blog on Friday (it’s a 3am kick-off over here) and on Sunday we’ll do a live stream debating what we saw. Feel free to use this as an open thread to discuss the game.

Vikings 13-24 Seahawks (Aug 10, 2023) Game Recap - ESPN

Expert recap and game analysis of the Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL game from August 10, 2023 on ESPN.

Thursday Round-Up - August 10, 2023 - Seahawks.com

ESPN writer Bill Barnwell categorizes the next players league-wide to take a leap in 2023, with Seahawks tackle Charles Cross expected to “breakout” in Year-2.

2022 Week 1 Seahawks vs. Broncos Full Highlights - Seahawks.com

Watch the top plays from Seattle's first preseason game against Minnesota

Seahawks 53-man roster: Tough calls at WR; injuries complicate plans on defense - The Athletic

Will Jamal Adams or Jordyn Brooks be ready for Week 1? If not, it will open spots for others trying to make the Seahawks' roster.

Seattle Seahawks Rapid Reaction: Drew Lock, Rookies, Lead Seattle to 24-13 Preseason Win vs. Minnesota Vikings - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Playing without most of their starters, Drew Lock put the Seattle Seahawks on his right throwing arm and overcame a second half mistake to lead the team back from an early hole for an 11-point victory to open the preseason.

NFC West News

49ers CEO Jed York faces multiple lawsuits, including insider trading - Niners Nation

San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York’s being accused of insider trading after dumping 20,000 shares of his Chegg stock and profiting $1.4 million

Kyle Shanahan admits 49ers were 'jerks' to Raiders' Crosby - Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan admits the 49ers were intentionally "jerks" to the Raiders' Maxx Crosby during his pre-draft interview back in 2019.

The Good and Not So Good from Day 1 of the 49ers-Raiders Joint Practices - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the best and worst performances from Day 1 of the joint practices between the San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

ESPN: Arizona Cardinals Moving on From Kyler Murray is 'Likely' - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

ESPN says the Arizona Cardinals moving on from Kyler Murray is the "likely outcome" for the future.

Five things to watch in the Cardinals first preseason game against the Broncos - Revenge of the Birds

The first preseason game of the new Cardinals era is here. Here are five things to watch as we take on the Broncos.

How Rams Aaron Donald contract forced Chris Jones, Zack Martin holdouts - Turf Show Times

Though the L.A. Rams are in salary cap hell, they’ve also created holdouts for Zack Martin, Chris Jones

Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay 'Pleased With Progress' In Run Game - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay believes the team has made significant strides in improving its ground game this offseason

Around The NFL

Sean Payton emphasizes speed to help Broncos break bad habits from disastrous 2022 season - Yahoo Sports

Payton's explosive criticism of the previous regime raised eyebrows in his coaching fraternity and earned Payton the nickname “Sean Payton-heimer” from one of his contemporaries.

C.J. Stroud wanted to keep playing to "fix my wrongdoings" - NBC Sports

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud started the first preseason game but got only 11 plays in two series. He wanted more.

NFL preseason 2023 Week 1 takeaways and schedule - ESPN

The Texans and Patriots kicked off the preseason on Thursday night. Here were the key performances from opening night of Week 1.

How quarterback Aaron Rodgers is putting his stamp on the Jets - ESPN

In ways large and small, the Jets' new quarterback has made his presence felt in every corner of the building.

What can rookie TE Dalton Kincaid add to Bills' offense? - ESPN

The first-round pick will pair with tight end Dawson Knox to add some flexibility the the Bills' passing attack.

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Thursday's preseason doubleheader - NFL.com

DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud and the Texans notched a victory in their preseason debut over the host Patriots, before Seattle's rookies led it past Minnesota.

Top 50 NFL free agents in 2024: Tee Higgins headlines deep receiver crop; pass rushers aplenty! - NFL.com

Which elite NFL players are heading into a contract season? Gregg Rosenthal provides a way-too-early look at the top 50 free agents in 2024. While these rankings will look completely different by next March, they currently include 10 wide receivers.

NFL Draft 2024 summer scouting report: Is there a first-round LB in this versatile group? - The Athletic

The off-ball linebacker position has changed drastically, but tackling skills and athletic versatility remain high-priority traits.

One thing to watch in each NFL preseason Week 1 game: All eyes on Bryce Young, Calvin Ridley's Jaguars debut - CBSSports.com

Plenty of rookie quarterbacks are expected to make their debuts this week

NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 10 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

All the key storylines from the day's training camp practices.

Notable NFL preseason performances at each position over the past decade | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The NFL preseason is a time for players to make their case for a roster spot, and many have gone on to have impressive careers.