Veteran NFL wide receiver and former Seattle Seahawks starter Sean Dawkins has passed away at just 52 years old, according to Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report. No cause of death was given at the time of the report.

Dawkins was a standout player for the California Golden Bears, earning first-team All-American honors in 1992 with 65 receptions for 1,070 yards and a nation-leading 14 touchdowns. After three sterling seasons in college, Dawkins declared for the NFL Draft and was taken 16th overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 1993. He spent five seasons in Indy, catching 251 passes for 3,511 yards and 12 touchdowns.

After one season with the Saints, Dawkins signed with the Seahawks in 1999 and had his best season under Mike Holmgren. He made an immediate impact by catching two touchdowns in the season opener against the Detroit Lions, and finished with 58 catches for a career-high (and team-leading) 992 yards, to go along with a career-best 7 touchdowns. Dawkins followed that up with 63 catches for 731 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2000, and ended his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2001.

The Bay Area native spent his post-NFL career in Northern California and worked in the real estate industry, and later pursued a role in law enforcement in San Jose. He was inducted into the Cal Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.

Sean Dawkins is survived by his wife and their three children.