Snap counts and observations from Seahawks 24, Vikings 13

The Seattle Seahawks got their 2023 preseason started with a 24-13 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. As is increasingly the norm in preseason, first-team starters/projected first-team starters didn’t get a lot of run on offense or defense. Drew Lock got the start in place of Geno Smith, and the starting offensive line consisted of Stone Forsythe, Phil Haynes, Evan Brown, Anthony Bradford, and Jake Curhan.

Forsythe, Bradford, and Curhan played every snap with Lock in the game, whereas Phil Haynes and Brown only did the first few series.

Snap counts via Bob Condotta:

Offense

Olu Oluwatimi replaced Brown in the 2nd quarter and he played up until Holton Ahlers came into the game. Liam Ryan, Jalen McKenzie, Joey Hunt, Greg Eiland, and Kendall Randolph were the OL in the closing stages.

Jake Bobo not only was a standout performer on offense, he also led all Seahawks offensive players in special teams snaps. We don’t know how much of this was brought on because of the injuries to Dee Eskridge and Cade Johnson, but I think it’s a near lock at this point that Bobo is making the 53.

Defense

It was a busy night for Jonathan Sutherland and Jerrick Reed II at the safety spots. Quandre Diggs and Julian Love obviously had the night off, and Jamal Adams is still on PUP. Much like Bobo, Sutherland has been a camp standout among the undrafted rookies, so his heavy usage in special teams is a positive sign for him.

Second-year players Coby Bryant and Boye Mafe featured heavily in the 1st half, with Bryant getting NFL experience at safety. Tre Brown and Michael Jackson were the starting outside corners and played the majority of the 1st half possessions.

Jacob Sykes was in from the opening quarter through the end of the game at defensive tackle, playing a team-high 31 snaps at the position.

Dre’Mont Jones, Mario Edwards, Jarran Reed, Darrell Taylor, and Uchenna Nwosu were all spectators so if you’re wondering what a revamped Seahawks defensive line would look like, then this was not the game for you. You got a glimpse of the depth, instead!

Lastly, Nick Bellore didn’t play so factor that into the special teams snaps allocation.