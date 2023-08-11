Cade Johnson suffered a scary injury during the Thursday night preseason opener between the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings. While the nature of the injury was unclear initially, it required an emergency trip to Harborview Medical Center and was later reported to be a concussion. The situation unfolded in a strange manner, as Johnson went to the medical tent somewhat unexpectedly before being seen shortly later as he was taken out on a stretcher with head and neck restraints. Fortunately, it sounds like he is now in recovery mode, as John Boyle reports that he has been released from the hospital and now reverts to going through the league’s concussion protocol.

#Seahawks receiver Cade Johnson has been released from the hospital and remains in the concussion protocol. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 11, 2023

Johnson himself tweeted a “thank you” this afternoon for support he received following the injury.

Thanks for all the Prayers — Cade Johnson (@cade_johnson) August 11, 2023

While we wait for more information to become publicly available, it is good to know that Johnson was at least cleared to leave the hospital. The fact that he is in concussion protocol makes sense, and he will need to clear the usual steps to be able to return to action. At this point, there is no exact timetable for a return, for obvious reasons. Concussions are clearly a serious issue and can be scary any time they occur. Hopefully, Cade Johnson will have a smooth recovery process and avoid any major setbacks. While a return by the next game may not be possible, he will have some time to recover before the Seahawks take on the Dallas Cowboys next Saturday.