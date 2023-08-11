 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cade Johnson released from hospital, remains in concussion protocol

Johnson left the Seahawks-Vikings preseason game on Thursday and required an overnight stay at Harborview Medical Center.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Cade Johnson suffered a scary injury during the Thursday night preseason opener between the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings. While the nature of the injury was unclear initially, it required an emergency trip to Harborview Medical Center and was later reported to be a concussion. The situation unfolded in a strange manner, as Johnson went to the medical tent somewhat unexpectedly before being seen shortly later as he was taken out on a stretcher with head and neck restraints. Fortunately, it sounds like he is now in recovery mode, as John Boyle reports that he has been released from the hospital and now reverts to going through the league’s concussion protocol.

Johnson himself tweeted a “thank you” this afternoon for support he received following the injury.

While we wait for more information to become publicly available, it is good to know that Johnson was at least cleared to leave the hospital. The fact that he is in concussion protocol makes sense, and he will need to clear the usual steps to be able to return to action. At this point, there is no exact timetable for a return, for obvious reasons. Concussions are clearly a serious issue and can be scary any time they occur. Hopefully, Cade Johnson will have a smooth recovery process and avoid any major setbacks. While a return by the next game may not be possible, he will have some time to recover before the Seahawks take on the Dallas Cowboys next Saturday.

