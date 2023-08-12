Ted’s Talk: Shower thoughts on the Seahawks’ preseason win over the Vikings

The Seattle Seahawks won their first game of the 2023 (pre)season against the Minnesota Vikings 24-13 behind a solid second half performance from the backups to the backups. Below is a list of random thoughts that I had watching the game.

Levi Bell is Nick Reed 2.0, same jersey number and all

I wasn’t the only one to make this joke, as our own Mookie Alexander had a reference to it in his Winners and Losers column. Seriously, though, that was the first thing I thought of when #98 was constantly harassing the Vikings QBs. Bell is a pest in all the right ways. He has a huge hill to climb to even challenge for a roster spot with the guys in front of him at the EDGE position, but he’s the fun “bowling ball of knives” type of player that I like to watch in the preseason.

WATCH: DE Levi Bell had an excellent first half for the Seahawks - with two big quarterback hits on third down (one forcing a punt), and a special teams tackle.@levibell54 was a rookie for the @USFLPanthers, playing quite well in the #USFL this year.pic.twitter.com/v5ugLVG7OD — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) August 11, 2023

WATCH: Seahawks DE Jordan Ferguson sacks QB Jaren Hall, followed up by a sack from DE Levi Bell.



Both Ferguson and Bell played in the #USFL this past season, impressing with the Michigan Panthers and Memphis Showboats.



Spring. Football. Works. pic.twitter.com/YecAbosCDx — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) August 11, 2023

Beloved Bobo

Watching the game last night, it was abundantly clear that Jake Bobo is a favorite of both teammates and coaches. Yes, he ran a slow 40-yard dash, but he just gets open and makes plays. Bobo was swarmed by offensive and defensive teammates on the sidelines after his TD catch. They love him. With other WRs dropping like flies, that opens the door a little further for Bobo to make the 53-man roster. Maybe he can be Joe Jurevicius 2.0?

The refs were…actually decent?

I thought both flags that were picked up – one for Coby Bryant’s hit on the WR and the other for the hit on Drew Lock’s slide – were the right call. The refs talked it over as a group and made the correct decision. I’d like to see more of that in the regular season.

Confirming priors

Jonathan Sutherland played 57 snaps on defense – the most of any defender. He lined up all over the field and was noticeable for his effort particularly when he came flying over the top of a pile on a run play which can bee seen in the tweet below. Sutherland is being given an opportunity to prove that he should make the final roster.

Some additional violence from Coby Bryant on third-and-1. pic.twitter.com/hq5vwo6Tkd — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 11, 2023

Olu Oluwatimi should keep getting reps with the starters. Pete Carroll said that Evan Brown is ahead, and that’s the way it played out in the game against the Vikings as he got the first snaps at center. While I didn’t notice Brown do anything wrong, the offense didn’t really get going until Olu was in the game. Olu did get pushed back a few times in pass blocking, but anchored down and finished the block. Let’s not call this competition too early.

Anthony Bradford has a nasty streak. He had a holding call, yes, but he also drove that guy into the dirt later in the run and had another pancake on an earlier play. Bradford was visibly pumped up after each of them and you can tell he wants to bury dudes. He also got beaten quickly off the snap on a pass rush, so he definitely has areas to improve. Yet, he’s got the kind of attitude that I like that in my OL.

Zach Charbonnet welcomes contact. I think Lewis Cine woke up with a bruised sternum to go along with with the bruised ego from Charbonnet bowling him over not once, but twice. He has a totally different running style from Ken Walker III, but it’s going to be fun to watch those two work together.

Cine ya later!

Zach Charbonnet just absolutely smoked Lewis Cine#Seahawks pic.twitter.com/8ynTpoOZYL — ᴅᴏxx ⚡️ (@new_era72) August 11, 2023

Cine-yonara!