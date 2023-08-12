Big day tomorrow, gonna hit the hay early so lemme keep this simple and sweet. In today’s links: we got more takeaways and breakdowns from our Seattle Seahawks win. We got media reactions. We got Drew Lock. Russ looks okay. 49ers play tomorrow. I wonder what Trey Lance’s game will look like? Oh and Jordan Love looking alright out there on the field as well. Dive in. There’s a lot to get to.

Seahawks News

Seahawks 53-man roster, practice squad projection after first preseason game - Seaside Joe

Seahawks snap counts vs Vikings, where depth chart stands, 8/11/2023

7 Seahawks highlights from their preseason victory over Vikings - Seahawks Wire

In case you missed it, here are some highlights.

Thoughts on the Vikings pre-season game « Seahawks Draft Blog

Firstly, I made an appearance on VSiN to talk Seahawks yesterday, please check out the video below (and like it on YouTube). The more views for these the better!

Michael Bennett on what he sees in Seahawks rookies Hall, Morris - Seattle Sports

Former Seattle Seahawks D-lineman Michael Bennett joined Brock & Salk to share what he sees out of rookies Derick Hall and Mike Morris.

Huard's takeaways on notable Seahawks preseason performers - Seattle Sports

Brock Huard shared what he thought of a number of Seattle Seahawks players from their preseason opener against the Vikings.

What The Seahawks Said Following Their 2023 Preseason Week 1 Win Over The Vikings - Seahawks.com

Interviews, transcripts, and press conferences from the Seahawks' preseason-opening win over the Vikings at Lumen Field.

Seahawks Round-Up: Media Reactions To Seahawks' 24-13 Win over the Vikings - Seahawks.com

Local and national media react to Seattle's 24-13 win over the Minnesota Vikings in 2023’s preseason opener.

Seahawks’ top rookies stand out, young WRs step up in preseason win over Vikings - The Athletic

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zach Charbonnet both flashed in limited work, and then the Seahawks' deep receiving corps took over.

Seattle Seahawks QB Drew Lock Shows Potential vs. Minnesota Vikings, But Questions Remain - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks' Drew Lock looks to prove that he can be a serviceable quarterback in the NFL.

NFC West News

Live updates from the 49ers vs. Raiders joint practice: Brock Purdy struggles - Niners Nation

Sam Darnold, Trey Lance, and Brock Purdy had an interception, while Colton McKivitz struggled against Maxx Crosby

NFL training camp: 49ers to start Trey Lance at QB in preseason opener - Yahoo Sports

We've got a new twist in one of the NFL's most intriguing QB battles.

The Good and Not So Good from Day 2 of the 49ers-Raiders Joint Practices - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the best and worst performances from Day 2 of the joint practices between the San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Red Bird Reboot Podcast: for Arizona Cardinals fans Episode 2: Broncos Preseason Preview - Revenge of the Birds

Training camp wrap up for the Arizona Cardinals, what we learned, who’s ahead or behind in position battles and who to watch in their first preseason game. And is there...optimism about when Kyler Murray might return?

Rams position battles: 5 players that need to have a good preseason - Turf Show Times

5 players for the Rams that need to have a good preseason

Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay: 'We All Love' John Johnson - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay reveals how safety John Johnson has been acclimating to his former team.

Around The NFL

Patriots backup QB has some fans completely smitten - Larry Brown Sports

While it's just the preseason, some Patriots fans are taking notice of preseason backup QB Malik Cunningham.

Ex-NFL WR Sean Dawkins dies at 52 - Larry Brown Sports

Former NFL wide receiver and Cal legend Sean Dawkins has died at age 52

Preseason Blitz: Jordan Love looks good in first preseason action as Packers starter - Yahoo Sports

Jordan Love is in a big spot as he takes over for Aaron Rodgers.

Russell Wilson plays most of first half, throws TD but takes five hits - NBC Sports

Russell Wilson had not played in the preseason since 2019 when he saw 19 snaps in Week 2 and 29 in Week 3.

How Jordan Love impressed Bengals in joint practice with Packers - ESPN

Love got his first look at an opposing defense this week as the full-time starting quarterback for the Packers and showed promise.

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday’s games - NFL.com

The NFL offered up a full slate of Friday night preseason games.

Can Dak Prescott lead Cowboys to Super Bowl? Plus, thoughts on Eric Bieniemy and Seattle's secondary - NFL.com

No player enters this season under more pressure than Dak Prescott. Does the Cowboys QB have what it takes to end Dallas' 27-year Super Bowl drought? Is Eric Bieniemy's coaching style a legit problem? Bucky Brooks explores those questions in the Scout's N

NFL players to watch in a new scheme or position: Lamar Jackson, Patrick Peterson and more - The Athletic

Javon Hargrave with the 49ers and Jevon Holland with the Dolphins are among the players who could benefit from a change in scheme this year.

NFL preseason Week 1 scores, highlights: Young QBs deliver in 2023 debuts; Steelers WRs make big plays - CBSSports.com

All the best highlights from Week 1 of the preseason are right here

Bold predictions for every NFL team in 2023 — AFC South | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Three 2023 bold predictions each for the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.