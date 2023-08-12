SBNation Reacts Results: You wanted Jaxon Smith-Njigba? You get JSN!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

We’ve got the results in for this week’s Seahawks Reacts survey, and I can tell that optimism is at peak levels already. The standard question about fan confidence in the direction of the franchise is coming in at a sparkling 99 percent, and frankly I’d love to know the ones who said no so they can explain their reasoning!

We also asked which rookie you were most eager to see in preseason out of the Seahawks’ widely praised 2023 class. I was pretty sure Jaxon Smith-Njigba was going to win this all the way, and he was the number one choice by a wide margin. Perhaps a minor surprise to me was Derick Hall edging out Devon Witherspoon for 2nd, but that may speak to wanting to see more pass rush than anything else.

Sadly I doubt we see Witherspoon this preseason, and maybe not Kenny McIntosh either due to injuries. You’ve already gotten a glimpse of JSN and must love what you see already.

This feels like the stuff JSN is gonna be able to get fairly often when he's playing next to DK and Tyler pic.twitter.com/yF0AuBFu0t — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 11, 2023

Next week’s Reacts will have more game-related questions now that preseason is underway.

