The Seattle Seahawks are dealing with a few injuries at the wide receiver position, so they’ve made a roster tweak to add another one to the depth chart.

On Saturday it was announced that Ra’Shaun Henry has been signed to the 90-man roster, and nose tackle Robert Cooper III has been waived in a corresponding move.

The 6’3, 190-pound Henry was last with the Cleveland Browns earlier this month, but was waived after the Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets. Undrafted out of the University of Virginia, Henry spent time on the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons practice squads but never appeared in a game. In his final season at Virginia he caught 34 passes for 603 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Seattle’s decision to get another receiver just to get through preseason is not surprising given what’s transpired over the past few days. Cade Johnson remains in concussion protocol after Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, Cody Thompson missed game action with a groin injury, and Dee Eskridge hurt his knee on the opening kickoff.