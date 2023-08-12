Injury Update: Ken Walker returns to practice

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Minnesota Vikings Thursday night to open the preseason, and while there were several starters held out because their positions are secure, including Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, Quandre Diggs and Bobby Wagner, there were others missing due to injury. Tyler Lockett has been held out of practices recently, while Ken Walker has not practiced since the very first days of training camp in late July due to a groin injury.

Walker’s absence has given a young running back room lots of opportunities during camp, with Zach Charbonnet, Bryant Koback and Kenny McIntosh all looking to capitalize on the extra reps. McIntosh, of course, suffered his own knee injury in the mock game and has been out since then, while Charbonnet missed some time with a shoulder issue.

Saturday, however, Walker returned from injury and was back to practice.

That is certainly a welcome relief for fans, and now it’s a matter of making sure his injury is fully healed so that it doesn’t linger into the September and the regular season.