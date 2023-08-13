Seahawks throwback uniforms from Fanatics now on sale!

(If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.)

The Seattle Seahawks thrilled fans with the epic unveiling of their 1990s throwback uniforms, which will be used as an alternate uniform for the first time since Seattle rejoined the NFC in 2002.

There were definitely plenty of fans sporting the throwbacks at the preseason home opener against the Minnesota Vikings, and if you haven’t purchased your own then this is the time to do so!

There’s no Mack Strong one but that’s what the customization is for!

Don’t forget that the Seahawks’ first game with these throwbacks is October 29 against the Cleveland Browns. They might also use them in the November 30 game at the Dallas Cowboys on ‘Thursday Night Football’ according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, but that’s not confirmed.