Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge has been injured frequently throughout his brief career, and that has continued into the 2023 season.

Eskridge, who left Thursday’s 24-13 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings after the opening kickoff, suffered a knee sprain according to head coach Pete Carroll. You know it’s a serious sprain because Carroll said “legit” when describing the injury.

The knee injury that knocked WR Dee Eskridge out of Friday night's preseason opener is a "legit sprain," Carroll said. "It’s going to take a little bit for him. He could be a few weeks." — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 12, 2023

In his rookie year Eskridge was hurt prior to preseason, then lost for most of his rookie campaign with a Week 1 concussion. He ended the 2022 season on injured reserve with a broken hand.

This injury comes just days after it was revealed that Eskridge will be suspended for the first half-dozen regular season games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He was arrested and charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor assault earlier this year following a domestic incident with the mother of his child. Eskridge received a suspended 12-month sentence in May, and the charge will be dropped once he completes domestic violence moral recognition therapy.

Under league rules, Eskridge is allowed to participate in team practices and preseason games prior to suspension, which is why he played in last week’s mock game and against the Vikings. Based off Carroll’s comments, chances are we’ve seen the last of Eskridge already for preseason.