Every year we do this.

It’s fun though, right? We’re having fun.

The Seattle Seahawks looked sharp in their preseason opener, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 24-13. One of the standouts was undrafted hopeful Jake Bobo, at the now-infamous position of Seattle wide receiver.

An unbreakable tradition since Kasen Williams in 2017, has been for a Seahawks wideout to dazzle throughout the preseason, get compared to Doug Baldwin, and then not make the team*.

*Or be John Ursua, to make one catch and fail to convert, getting cut later.

We’ve also seen this with Jazz Ferguson and Cade Johnson, who at least is on the current active roster but didn’t make the initial 53 back in 2021.

This year, rookie Bobo out of UCLA is that man.

Drew Lock says undrafted rookie WR Jake Bobo has inspired a catch phrase inside the #Seahawks locker room: "More Bobo"



"Get Bobo the ball. He does everything right, man." https://t.co/fjp3L09gAA pic.twitter.com/KFg2iHPWp1 — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 12, 2023

Make no mistake, Bobo is one of the more hyped undrafted players of this class - we’ve already covered him. It’s just so hard to make an NFL roster, especially with the seemingly nonsensical criteria Pete Carroll uses to keep receivers past the top three.

So, how good was Kasen Williams - who did not make the team, and how good would Bobo need to be to steal a spot?

Week 1 - Williams: 4 receptions, 119 yards. Bobo: 3 receptions, 55 yards, 1 TD.

Week 2 - Williams: 2 receptions, 28 yards, 1 TD. Long of 27. Bobo: ?

Week 3 - Williams: Four yards on one catch. Bobo: ?

Week 4 - 2 receptions, 57 yards. Long of 36. Bobo: we don’t play four games anymore.

Jake Bobo is off to a good start. Hopefully he can impress in practice, because you got guys like Dareke Young, Cody Thompson, and Easop Winston Jr. all trying to hold down roster spots.