Happy Sunday, y’all. How are we feeling? Well, I hope! Our Seattle Seahawks are simultaneously resting, recuperating, and preparing for a game on Saturday versus the Dallas Cowboys. Roster battles continue and Thursday’s preseason opener have only added to the intrigue. Who’s looking good to you? Who’s depth and who’s starter material? Let us know in the comments below. Thanks for being here.

Seahawks News

Seahawks training camp updates, Saturday, 8/12/2023 - Seaside Joe

Tape analysis on Drew Lock, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Olu Oluwatimi vs Vikings: 8/12/2023

Kenneth Walker III Injury Update: Joins 'Physical' Charbonnet at Seattle Seahawks Practice - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

"Kenny (Walker III) jumped back out (to workouts) today,'' coach Pete Carroll says. "He got going. He'll start picking up some reps now ...'' ... and that means the Seahawks offense can keep "picking up'' yards.

How Seahawks rookie Jake Bobo plans to show speed isn't everything for an NFL receiver - The Seattle Times

Bobo signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA following last April's draft. In fact, Bobo ran 4.99 seconds in the 40-yard dash at UCLA's Pro Day in March that was slower than any of the 51 receivers who ran at the NFL combine.

Video: Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks – No. 11 Ken Walker - Seattle Sports

Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk are counting down the top 25 most intriguing Seattle Seahawks. Up next is No. 11, RB Kenneth Walker III.

Injury Updates - August 12, 2023 - Seahawks.com

Kenneth Walker Returns To Practice & Other Seahawks Injury Updates

Seattle Seahawks DB Coby Bryant Position Change: Right Move? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Coby Bryant is hoping to make an impression on the team’s secondary this season. But, which position will he be playing?

NFC West News

49ers-Raiders Preseason: Trey Lance starts 1st half, Sam Darnold 2nd - Niners Nation

Don’t expect many starters at all.

5 49ers to Watch Against Las Vegas Raiders Preseason Game - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Preseason is a great time to get to know the back end of the 49ers roster and who may make it, so here are 5 players to watch.

Three Arizona Cardinals Who Impressed in Preseason Opener - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals now have their first preseason game in the rearview mirror - here's three players who impressed.

How Jonathan Gannon has brought 'culture shock' to Cardinals - ESPN

The new regime has emphasized how to "behave as a team," focusing on once-overlooked details they hope will make a difference on the field.

3 Winners & 3 Losers from Preseason Game 1 Broncos vs. Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals came away with a 18-17 win, who were the winners and the losers in the preseason opener?

Rams-Chargers final score: Stetson Bennett a lone bright spot in loss - Turf Show Times

The Rams lose 34-17 and have a lot of questions to answer on defense and special teams

Los Angeles Rams' Defense Falters, Lose Preseason Opener To Chargers - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Without defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the Los Angeles Rams' rush defense was a sitting duck against the Los Angeles Chargers in their preseason opener.

Around The NFL

Some Cowboys fans are going crazy over 5'5 rookie Deuce Vaughn - Larry Brown Sports

Running back Deuce Vaughn has played just one NFL preseason game thus far, yet the Dallas Cowboys rookie has already won over some fans.

Preseason Blitz: Top overall pick Bryce Young looks fine in first snaps for Panthers - Yahoo Sports

Carolina fans got their first look at rookie QB Bryce Young.

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson throws bad INT on his first preseason possession - Yahoo Sports

The Colts' rookie QB had an up and down preseason debut.

Lamar Jackson on Todd Monken empowering him in offense: I'm glad he's listening to me - NBC Sports

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken has turned over the keys of the offense to Lamar Jackson.

New Raiders RB1? Zamir White is embracing role in Josh Jacobs' absence - ESPN

With Jacobs not yet signing his franchise tag, 'Zeus' is hoping to take advantage and break through in Year 2 with the Raiders.

2023 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Saturday’s games - NFL.com

The NFL offered up a six-game preseason slate, which kicked off with Justin Fields histrionics, Anthony Richardson's debut and Damar Hamlin's return.

Rexrode: For Titans’ Malik Willis and Will Levis, the quarterback battle has just begun - The Athletic

“Both of them did a good job,” acting coach Terrell Williams said. “Both of them have some things — just like everybody — to clean up."

2023 NFL preseason Week 1 rookie QB roundup: Top picks Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud have growing pains in debuts - CBSSports.com

A look at how all the drafted rookie QBs fared in Week 1 of the preseason

Packers' Jordan Love enjoys 'good first performance' in preseason debut vs. Bengals, throws TD to Romeo Doubs - CBSSports.com

Love (mostly) made the most of his two drives

Examining success factors for young offensive linemen from college to the NFL | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

We look at PFF's 10 highest-graded rookie offensive linemen from 2018-2022 and examine scheme factors in an attempt to better understand their success.