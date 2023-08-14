Only four more weeks until the Seattle Seahawks begin their regular season against the Los Angeles Rams! In the meantime, Bobomania is taking off, Trey Lance’s return to the field was a mixed bag, and the New Orleans Saints kicker had a wild day. Read on!

Seahawks News

Where are Seahawks fans from??? A survey tells all! - Seaside Joe

Hey you! Yes you! I have a question to ask you... Seaside Joe 1625

Live stream at 3pm PT on Sunday « Seahawks Draft Blog

Discussing the Seahawks win against the Vikings

Huard: What stands out with Seahawks preseason star Jake Bobo - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks had many standouts from their preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings, but perhaps no one shined quite as bright at Jake Bobo.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals 53-Man Roster Prediction 1.0 - Revenge of the Birds

With one preseason game in the books, where do projections for the final opening roster stand? Here’s how the Cardinals roster might play out.

Rams-Chargers: QB Stetson Bennett is ready to backup Matthew Stafford - Turf Show Times

Bennett was better in his first game than veteran Brett Rypien

49ers vs. Raiders recap: Trey Lance struggles in blowout loss - Niners Nation

That was...ugly. Even if preseason is more about the process than the results, the Niners were outplayed Sunday.

Trey Lance still doesn't look comfortable for the 49ers. If that continues, his time may be up in San Francisco - Yahoo Sports

Trey Lance's ugly performance in Sunday's preseason game shows something is still not clicking for the 49ers QB. And that's a problem for a player going into Year 3.

Around The NFL

Saints' rookie kicker was misidentified twice by security - Larry Brown Sports

New Orleans Saints rookie kicker Blake Grupe said he was stopped by security for not having credentials before and after his game-winner

NFL: What each starting NFC QB needs to do to be successful in 2023 - Yahoo Sports

Here's some unsolicited advice for all 16 of the NFC's projected starters at football's most important position.

Report: Jonathan Taylor's stance hasn't changed despite his expected return to camp this week - NBC Sports

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will return to training camp this week, coach Steve Steichen reiterated Sunday.

O-line looms as potential issue for New York Jets - ESPN

Aaron Rodgers can't be Aaron Rodgers without strong blocking. The O-line is off to a slow start, leaving the Jets to mull lineup changes.

Broncos striving for more up-tempo offense -- and fewer penalties - ESPN

Sean Payton and his staff have implemented a much faster-paced offense but still need to clean up penalties.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts not losing a shred of focus - ESPN

Jalen Hurts is nothing but focused for the 2023 season, after a Super Bowl run last year that has him and the Eagles hungry for more.

What we learned during the first full week of NFL preseason games - The Athletic

