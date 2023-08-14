Former Seattle Seahawks long snapper Carson Tinker is returning to the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to the team’s latest roster transactions. Tinker had played for the Jaguars before so this is a reunion for him.

Tinker signed with the Seahawks last year after long-time starter Tyler Ott was placed on injured reserve. There were no snapping issues to be had throughout the season, so consider that a job well done by Tinker.

And yet the Seahawks didn’t re-sign either Ott or Tinker this offseason. Ott signed with the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the offseason, so if it wasn’t clear by now, there is no long snapper competition in Seattle.

Chris Stoll was snapped up (heh heh) as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State shortly after the NFL Draft, and the Seahawks haven’t had anyone else under contract at the position for the entirety of the offseason. There are plenty of competitions at various positions for the Seahawks this camp/preseason, but Stoll is the man moving forward.