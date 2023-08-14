The Seattle Seahawks have one preseason game down and two more to go. Impressive preseason performances by themselves will not guarantee a roster spot, but they are definitely a factor when determining to makes the initial 53-man roster.

This is my latest projection following the Week 1 win over the Minnesota Vikings, keeping in mind some injuries and a looming suspension for Dee Eskridge, who’d probably be on the PUP list anyway with his “legit” knee sprain.

Again, the initial 53-man roster may not even be the roster you see for gameday against the Los Angeles Rams, so put that into perspective.

Offense (24)

Quarterback (2): Geno Smith, Drew Lock

Running back (4): Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh, DeeJay Dallas

Wide Receiver (6): DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Dareke Young, Jake Bobo (UDFA), Cody Thompson

Tight End (3): Noah Fant, Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson

Offensive Line (9): Charles Cross, Abe Lucas, Stone Forsythe, Damien Lewis, Evan Brown, Olusegun Oluwatimi, Phil Haynes, Anthony Bradford, Jake Curhan

Defense (26)

Defensive Line (7): Dre’Mont Jones, Mike Morris, Jarran Reed, Mario Edwards Jr, Cameron Young, Jacob Sykes (UDFA), Myles Adams

Outside linebackers (5): Darrell Taylor, Uchenna Nwosu, Derick Hall, Boye Mafe, Tyreke Smith

Off-ball linebackers (4): Bobby Wagner, Devin Bush, Jon Rhattigan, Nick Bellore

Safeties (5): Quandre Diggs, Julian Love, Joey Blount, Jerrick Reed II, Jonathan Sutherland (UDFA)

Cornerbacks (5): Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, Mike Jackson Jr, Tre Brown, Coby Bryant

Special Teams (3)

Kicker (1): Jason Myers

Punter (1): Michael Dickson

Long Snapper (1): Chris Stoll (UDFA)

PUP list: Jamal Adams, Jordyn Brooks, Bryan Mone

Reserve/Suspended List: Dee Eskridge

The Cut List (Offense): Holton Ahlers, Bryant Koback, Wayne Taulapapa, SaRodorick Thompson, Cade Johnson, John Hall, Matt Landers, Tyjon Lindsey, Easop Winston Jr, Ra’Shaun Henry, Noah Gindorff, Griffin Hebert, Tyler Mabry, Greg Eiland, Joey Hunt, Jalen McKenzie, Kendall Randolph, Liam Ryan

The Cut List (Defense): Austin Faoliu, Anthony Montalvo, Roderick Perry II, Levi Bell, Jordan Ferguson, Vi Jones, Patrick O’Connell, Christian Young, Lance Boykin, Arquon Bush, Artie Burns, Benjie Franklin, Chris Steele, Ty Okada

Cade Johnson’s concussion provides some uncertainty in terms of his availability, so I’ve left him off the roster for now. Cody Thompson’s injury doesn’t sound serious and he’s both a special teams player and a camp standout, so I believe Seattle rosters a half-dozen receivers for now. It’s a lot easier to project the offense than the defense, if we’re being honest.

I’ve given up on the fullback designation for Nick Bellore and believe he’s a full-time linebacker at this point. Ben Burr-Kirven returning to the field after his horrific knee injury two years ago was inspiring, but I don’t think he’ll be suitable depth at linebacker so if he’s staying on it’s exclusively special teams.

Jacob Sykes caught my attention (in a positive way) against the Vikings and given the lack of depth and healthy bodies at the nose tackle position, I can envision him making the roster.

Artie Burns could be on the initial roster but I left him off with the expectation that, well, someone’s going to lose out in the crowded cornerback room.

This is all subject to change as soon as the next preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. Tell us what you think in the comments section!