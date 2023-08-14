Tributes and words of remembrance have come pouring out from the NFL community following the tragic death of former Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins, who passed away at just 28 years old following a motorcycle-SUV collision late Sunday night in Florida. An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Collins was drafted by the Seahawks in 2016 after a prolific career at the University of Arkansas. He played his rookie season in Seattle, had his best year with the Baltimore Ravens in 2017, and returned to the Seahawks for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Collins was recently with the USFL’s Memphis Showboats earlier this spring.

Several of Collins’ former Seahawks teammates have paid tribute and mourned his loss, including Geno Smith, Russell Wilson, DeeJay Dallas, Tre Brown, Tyler Lockett, D.J. Reed, and Quandre Diggs.

To one of my favorite teammates.

You brought joy to every huddle.

Keep Dancin’ in Heaven.



Love you AC. Forever missed. #RIP pic.twitter.com/X6dbhWzifH — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 15, 2023

Life so crazy man.

Fly high my boy until we meet again ️



AK ALL THE WAY https://t.co/n0dDnWxjzF — Geno (@GenoSmith3) August 15, 2023

damn RIP brother https://t.co/TPa5Husfog — Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) August 15, 2023

Rip AC.. Praying for his family.. https://t.co/FTj0gRNmdU — Nino (@qdiggs6) August 15, 2023

Alex Collins was such a great dude, he always brought good vibes & made me laugh. RIP King — DJ Reed (@D7_Reed) August 15, 2023

AK 4L

Til we meet again. pic.twitter.com/dHiaZQ6JIO — DeeJay Dallas (@DallasDeejay) August 15, 2023

We’ll end this article with a statement from Seahawks general manager John Schneider:

“The Seahawks family along with the 12s are so saddened to hear of Alex’s passing,” Schneider said. “Alex’s infectious smile and classic river dance skills will forever be missed. Alex would light up a room and was beloved by our entire building. He enjoyed life and attacked it on the football field. He was one of the most productive runners in SEC history. Our sincere condolences to his immediate family, the Gatewood family, and his agent Kelli Masters. You will be forever be missed, Alex. On behalf of Jody Allen, Pete Carroll, Chuck Arnold, Chad Morton and the entire Seahawks community, rest in peace brother.”