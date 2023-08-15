By now you likely know the tragic news that former Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins has passed away at just 28 years old following a collision between his motorcycle and an SUV. While not yet confirmed by the team, there will surely be a moment of silence in Collins’ memory when Seattle plays the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field this Saturday night. You are already missed by so many, Alex. May you rest in peace.

Olu Oluwatimi allowed zero pressures in his preseason debut for Seahawks

Continue keeping an eye on the center position battle moving forward

Seahawks’ Coby Bryant on the move again, showing his versatility in secondary - The Athletic

Despite a second shakeup in as many seasons, Bryant embraced the switch even though it meant essentially learning a new, complex position.

Lefko: Temper expectations for Seahawks' 2023 rookie class - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks had incredible production from rookies in 2022. Mike Lefko says not to expect anything similar in 2023.

From USFL to Seahawks, Levi Bell Keeps Blasting Opposing QBs With Eye On Roster Spot - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Without an NFL team in early May, Levi Bell opted to prove himself in the USFL this spring and after a strong preseason debut, the former All-Sun Belt selection has played his way into the mix for a situational pass rushing role for the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL player from Plantation Alex Collins killed in Lauderdale Lakes motorcycle accident

Football fans are mourning the loss of an NFL player from South Florida who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Spears: Nick Bosa's holdout is the biggest concern for the 49ers - ESPN Video

Marcus Spears explains why Nick Bosa's holdout from 49ers camp is a bigger hindrance than the teams' QB situation.

49ers believe in Brock Purdy even more than most people realize - Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer talks to Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch and the quarterback himself to understand just how confident this Super Bowl contender is in its second-year QB.

One mediocre preseason game has the knives out for 49ers' Trey Lance

The criticism of 49ers quarterback Trey Lance has reached critical levels after just one preseason game: a 34-7 loss to the Raiders.

Cardinals' home field looks rough in preseason opener, after Super Bowl embarrassment - NBC Sports

The 2022 season ended at State Farm Stadium, on an embarrassing slip-n-slide surface.

Cardinals place CB Rashad Fenton on IR, cut RB Stevie Scott

The Arizona Cardinals are putting cornerback Rashad Fenton on injured reserve Monday following an undisclosed injury.

Arizona Cardinals' new uniforms earn disappointing reviews in NFL debut: 'Vomit inducing'

The Arizona Cardinals' new uniforms were worn for the first time on the field in the team's 2023 NFL preseason opener against the Denver Broncos.

Rams waive former Georgia Bulldog safety

The Los Angeles Rams have waived a former Georgia Bulldogs safety after Week 1 of the preseason

Rams cut safety Richard LeCounte, who will L.A. sign to replace him? - Turf Show Times

Richard LeCounte didn’t have the preseason performance that he was hoping for and the Rams have waived him

Patriots signing ex-Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to one-year deal worth up to $6 million

The New England Patriots are expected to sign RB Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

Cowboys, Zack Martin agree to reworked deal, ending All-Pro guard's holdout

The Dallas Cowboys and Zack Martin have reached a deal that will end the All-Pro right guard's holdout, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

Ex-Vikings RB Dalvin Cook signs one-year deal for up to $8.6M with Jets

Free-agent running back Dalvin Cook is signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

Report: Jonathan Taylor returned to Colts' camp Monday - NBC Sports

Colts coach Steve Steichen said Sunday he expected running back Jonathan Taylor to return to training camp this week.

Tua Tagovailoa fundraising to aid Maui in the wake of deadly wildfires - NBC Sports

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was born in Ewa Beach on the island of Oahu, so he is doing what he can to help the island of Maui.

'Blind Side' subject Oher alleges Tuohys made millions off lie - ESPN

In a 14-page court petition, the former NFL star alleges that Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy never adopted him, instead tricking him into signing a document that gave them legal authority to make business deals in his name.

'Just precautionary': Bengals' Higgins limited in practice - ESPN

On Monday, as has been the case often during training camp, Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, 24, has been limited in various capacities, with the Bengals veteran saying after practice that it's "just precautionary things."