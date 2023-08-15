Whoever runs the transaction report for the Seattle Seahawks has been busy this week. The team seemingly has a cornerback or wide receiver going on and off the injured list every single day, along with a host of other injuries popping up.

Finally, the news that many have been waiting for all summer - who was going to return first between Jordyn Brooks and Jamal Adams? Would we even see either of them before the season started?

That answer, for Brooks, is yes.

Some good news for Seattle: Jordyn Brooks comes off PUP. https://t.co/w7HnQAIsdN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 15, 2023

Do not look for Brooks against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday; he will not play. But this is great positive news for the Seahawks, and remarkable timing for a guy who tore his ACL in January against the New York Jets.

Brooks coming off the Physically Unable to Perform list means he can now participate in the team’s walkthroughs, as well as anything else the team deems him able to accomplish.

The team’s third linebacker, Devin Bush, looked solid in his first preseason game, but the goal will be to have Brooks back as soon as possible alongside Bobby Wagner.

Jamal Adams, Austin Faoliu, and Bryan Mone are the three Seahawks who remain on the PUP list.