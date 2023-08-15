The Seattle Seahawks defense got some very positive news on Tuesday. Fourth-year linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who tore his ACL against the New York Jets just over seven months ago, passed his physical and is now off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

It’s a hell of a recovery given an injury of that magnitude figured to threaten his availability for the first several weeks of the regular season, let alone Week 1. Brooks will slowly be eased back into practice, starting with walkthroughs before he gets to team drills.

Brooks spoke with media after Tuesday’s practice, saying that he believes he can be available for opening day against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jordyn Brooks passed his physical and is off PUP, seven and a half months after his ACL tear.



Does he think he’ll be ready Week 1?



“The way I’m feeling now, I think I would. Where I play, I don’t know. We’ll see.”



He said the biggest hurdle now is getting into football shape. pic.twitter.com/vSpPWJPa5x — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 15, 2023

“I just attacked the rehab from day one,” Brooks said when asked if he was ahead of schedule in his recovery. “I know people were throwing numbers around like what the return timetable would be, but I just went off how I felt. It’s been a great process to getting back.”

“It feels good just to be back around the team, getting back in the fold of practices,” Brooks continued. “In that aspect, it’s been great.

“The way I’m feeling right now, I think I would [be ready for the regular season]. Where I play, I don’t know. We’ll see.”

For what it’s worth, Pete Carroll gave a simple “maybe” response to Brooks’ availability. He also noted that safety Jamal Adams is not as far along in his recovery from his ruptured quad suffered last September. Adams remains on the PUP list as a result.

Brooks is unsure whether he’ll be the Mike (middle) or Will (weakside) linebacker this season now that Bobby Wagner is back on the team, and Devin Bush will undoubtedly be pushing for snaps as the effective Cody Barton replacement. Carroll says we’ll have to wait and find out what plans they have in store for Brooks and the LB group in general.