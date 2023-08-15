Injury Update: Two Seahawks return, two held out of practice due to injuries

The Seattle Seahawks opened the preseason last week with a victory over the Minnesota Vikings, however, as of Tuesday just two weeks remain until the team must make the cuts necessary to reduce the roster from 90 names to 53.

The players who are most likely to be at the top of the depth chart at wide receiver, including Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, are well known, while Dee Eskridge’s will not take up a roster spot during his six game suspension. That likely leaves a pair of spots, possibly a third, up for grabs, and the names most linked to the competition for those spots are well known. They include Darke Young, Jake Bobo, Cade Johnson, Cody Thompson and Easop Winston, though several of those names have battled injuries so far during training camp. Young has been dealing with a potential sports hernia, while Thompson was held out of the preseason opener against the Vikings for groin tightness, and then Johnson was lost to a concussion during the matchup against Minnesota.

However, Tuesday, a pair of those in competition for those final spots returned to practice.

A couple players back in pads today are Dareke Young and Cody Thompson. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 15, 2023

With a pair of preseason games left against the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers, there will be no shortage of attention paid to the competition for the final wide receiver spots. Though, as is typically the case during the preseason, one of the most telling stats for which players might be in the lead in the competition for the final spots at receiver will be who sees the field most on special teams, giving the snap counts released by the league after the game the potential to be extremely telling.

That said, while Young and Thompson returned to the practice field, along with Jordyn Brooks passing his physical and being activated from the PUP list Tuesday, a pair of defensive players were held out for new reasons.

Dareke Young and Cody Thompson were both back at practice today for the Seahawks.



Jon Rhattigan missed practice today with an elbow issue, but will practice tomorrow.



Mike Morris sat out today with a sore shoulder from an old injury and a bit of a stinger. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) August 15, 2023

So, while Jon Rhattigan missed practice Tuesday, he is slated to return to the field Wednesday, while Mike Morris missed practice due to having aggravated a prior injury. Neither of these appear overly serious at this time, but certainly warrant watching in the coming days just to make sure things don’t digress.

And now it’s on to the Dallas Cowboys Saturday night at 10 PM Eastern Time.