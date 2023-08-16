Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

First question (after the confidence poll, of course) is a letter grade for Drew Lock’s performance. We know he’s not winning the starting job but it’s still important that he show competence as a backup and not be someone who would torpedo the entire passing offense if called upon. In his first real extended time in the preseason (albeit with not a lot of first-team starters alongside him), Lock went 17/24 for 191 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. Both touchdown passes were very good plays, and the one to Easop Winston Jr was an absolute dime. On the flip side, he had a near-pick saved by Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and an actual pick that was slightly deflected but wasn’t a good decision anyway. I believe there were far more good plays than bad ones, and he looked pretty comfortable relative to last preseason.

Next question is whether or not you want to see Seattle play key starters this preseason. There are only two more games left and the answers are “yes” or “no” for simplicity’s sake. We know there’s always the chance for injury in meaningless games, and teams are more cautious than ever risking their stars in exhibitions. Seattle only gave the likes of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett a handful of preseason snaps, whereas Darrell Taylor got a bit more than that on defense. “Key starters” in this instance are all established veterans and not rookies like Riq Woolen or Abe Lucas, who won their respective jobs in camp and preseason. We’re looking more at Dre’Mont Jones, Uchenna Nwosu, Quandre Diggs, etc. Do you play them at all in preseason or let the others get all the playing time?

Lastly, is Jake Bobo making the 53-man roster? Answer in the survey below!

Check back by the weekend and we’ll have all of your answers prior to kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys.