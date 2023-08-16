In Today’s Links: multiple takes regarding the return of Jordyn Brooks, multiple Seattle Seahawks-related mailbag questions get answered by John Boyle, a nice little interview with Zach Charbonnet, and much, much, much more! Cowboys on Saturday. Let’s go ‘Hawks!

Seahawks News

Jordyn Brooks: He's back! - Seaside Joe

The Seahawks now have three inside linebackers who they really like, 8/15/2023

Video: Seattle Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet on his fit on offense - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks rookie RB Zach Charbonnet joined Seattle Sports' Bump & Stacy to discuss his fit on offense, rookie exectations and more.

Seahawks overreactions that are and aren't worthy of your time - Seattle Sports

Stacy Rost breaks down 3 Seattle Seahawks preseason overreactions and whether or not they're valid as we get closer to the regular seaosn.

Carroll: Seahawks secondary being so versatile is 'a real attribute' - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks' secondary isn't just deep, but it's very versatile, which head coach Pete Carroll is extremely excited about.

Seahawks activate linebacker Jordyn Brooks from PUP list - ESPN

Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks passed his physical and was activated off the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, seven and a half months after tearing his ACL.

Mailbag - August 14, 2023 - Seahawks.com

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

PHOTOS: Seahawks Get Back To The Practice Field - Seahawks.com

Seahawks get back to practice on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 leading up to preseason game two against the Dallas Cowboys.

Seahawks’ Jordyn Brooks is back, but when (and where) will he play? - The Athletic

Brooks is off the PUP list less than seven months after ACL surgery and isn't ruling out Week 1. Where will he fit in the lineup?

Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers as NFC West Favorites? It's 'Seattle's to Lose!' Says Robert Turbin - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the sleepers in the NFC, but radio analyst Robert Turbin thinks that the NFC West is Seattle's to lose this season.

NFC West News

Good, bad and ugly from each NFL team's Week 1 preseason game: Cowboys rookie RB shines, Trey Lance struggles - CBSSports.com

Here's what we observed from all 32 teams' Week 1 exhibition action

The Good and Not So Good from Day 14 of 49ers Training Camp 2023 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the good and not so good from Day 11 of San Francisco 49ers training camp 2023.

49ers news: Brock Purdy could be Kyle Shanahan’s guy for next decade - Niners Nation

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan believes quarterback Brock Purdy has proven himself and played at a high level

Red Rain Podcast: ARI 18 DEN 17 In-Depth Team and Player Analysis - Revenge of the Birds

With the help of PFF game grades

L.J. Collier ready to prove to Arizona why Seattle made him a first-round pick - NBC Sports

The bottom of the first round of the 2019 draft was not great.

Arizona Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons 'very comfortable' at safety - ESPN

When new coach Jonathan Gannon asked what position Simmons would like to play, he begged off at linebacker for his old high school spot.

No Changes Made to Arizona Cardinals Depth Chart - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals released their second depth chart of the preseason with no changes made.

Rams 53-man roster projection: Why Sean McVay must go DB heavy this year - Turf Show Times

Who should make the Rams final 53-man roster after the first preseason game?

Los Angeles Rams OC Mike LaFleur Reflects on Puka Nacua's First Catch vs. Chargers - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur admires rookie receiver Puka Nacua's adaptability to "looks that he doesn't get to see from Rams defense."

Around The NFL

Gardner Minshew has classy reaction to losing Colts' QB competition - Larry Brown Sports

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew had a classy reaction after he was beat out by rookie Anthony Richardson for a starting job

Inside Eagles WR A.J. Brown’s quest to get faster — and the GPS data that confirms he actually did - Yahoo Sports

Coming off a career year and Pro Bowl season for the Eagles, Brown is doing extra training to take his game to another level and a higher speed.

Ravens' decision to accept input from Lamar Jackson implies that previously they did not - NBC Sports

An emerging storyline in Ravens camp is that new offensive coordinator Todd Monken is accepting input from quarterback Lamar Jackson regarding plays that could be added to the attack.

Why NFL players were drawn to jersey No. 0 after its return - ESPN

After a 50-year absence, the NFL is allowing players to don No. 0 again. One player summed up his uniform choice by simply saying it "looks fire!"

Fantasy football rankings - Eric Karabell's running back tiers - ESPN

Rankings are important when drafting; it's even more important to know where value drops off at each position. Eric Karabell breaks the RBs into tiers.

Packers OT David Bakhtiari on QB Jordan Love: 'His baseline for me is way higher' than usual first-year starter - NFL.com

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has been pumped with what he's seen from Jordan Love so far in camp, and he plans to continue grading the quarterback with higher expectations than for a first-year starter.

2023 NFL season: One pivotal rookie for each team - NFL.com

Which NFL draft picks MUST provide immediate returns? With the start of the 2023 regular season fast approaching, Lance Zierlein identifies the one rookie who is most pivotal to each team's success this year.

Who would you rather be: The Detroit Lions or Jacksonville Jaguars? - The Athletic

Slow rebuilds appear to be paying off for both the Lions and Jags, but who is better set up for success now and in the next three years?

One thing we learned about every NFL team in Week 1 of 2023 preseason: Chiefs, Patriots have secret weapons - CBSSports.com

A look around the entire league

NFL Preseason Week 1: Every team's highest-graded player, including Jordan Addison and Jack Campbell | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Preseason grades are to be taken with a grain of salt, but here we recognize solid performances for all 32 teams nonetheless.