Mike Holmgren’s Pro Football Hall of Fame wait continues

The former Seahawks head coach was not selected as a finalist for Canton.

By Mookie Alexander
Jacksonville Jaguars v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

August 16 was the deadline for nominating finalists for the coaches/contributors wing of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Holmgren was among the semifinalists on the coaches/contributors side, but since only one can be chosen for nomination as a finalist, it was always going to be tough for Holmgren to finally reach Canton. Unfortunately, he’ll remain on the outside looking in after the committee chose Buddy Parker over Holmgren, Tom Coughlin, Mike Shanahan, and Dan Reeves (among others).

Parker coached the Detroit Lions to NFL championships in 1952 and 1953, and also won a title as a player with the Lions back in 1935. He is the most accomplished coach in Lions history, and (exempting interim coaches like Dick Jauron) remains the most recent Lions head coach to get another NFL head coaching job after leaving Detroit.

It seems pretty ridiculous that only one coach/contributor is allowed per year, as there are many on that list of semifinalists in addition to Holmgren who seem worthy of being in the Hall of Fame. Alas, Holmgren’s wait will continue until at least 2025.

