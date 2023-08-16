~~ORDER YOUR OFFICIAL CIGAR THOUGHTS CIGARS HERE~~
—
The Xs and Os guru joins Jacson and Mike to discuss key takeaways from Seattle’s first preseason game including the evolution of the defensive scheme (8:14), players who stood out (15:24), and lingering concerns (35:31). We also recap the Seahawks offseason with thoughts on free agent additions and departures (45:40), plus the early returns on this year’s draft class (1:05:42).
—
YOUTUBE
APPLE PODCASTS
SPOTIFY
—
If you like the show, please leave us a rating and review on Apple Podcasts and/or Spotify or let us know through one of the avenues listed below. We’re extremely grateful for the over 250+ 5-star ratings and reviews we’ve received so far and want you to know that those give us the juice we need to keep this thing growing and evolving.
YouTube: @Cigar Thoughts
Twitter: @CigarThoughts | @JacsonBevens | @MikeBarwin
Other: Cigar Thoughts on IG | Cigar Thoughts on TikTok | Cigar Thoughts on Facebook
Loading comments...