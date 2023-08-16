NFL 2023 Preseason, Week 2: Seahawks take on Cowboys at Lumen Field

The Seattle Seahawks (1-0) ended last year’s preseason on the road against the Dallas Cowboys (0-1). This year they’ll be wrapping up the home portion of their three-game exhibition slate against Dallas.

Seattle is coming off a 24-13 win over the Minnesota Vikings, with Drew Lock getting extended playing time and throwing a pair of touchdowns. Few projected first-team starters played, but it’s possible we’ll see some established names get some run in front of the Lumen Field crowd before the regular season.

The Cowboys lost their preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it doesn’t look like we’ll see Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and other star players suiting up for them this weekend (or at all this preseason). They’re still a super talented roster and undoubtedly a contender to finally make a deep playoff run in the NFC. Keep an eye on 5’5 rookie running back Deuce Vaughn, who’s quickly become a fan favorite and a joy to watch at the pro level.

We will be seeing these teams play a potentially critical regular season game on Nov. 30 on Thursday Night Football in Arlington, TX.

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as a 7-point favorite, with the over/under currently at 40.5 points.

Game Coverage

Seahawks vs. Cowboys airs live on KING-5 NBC in the Seattle-area at 7 PM PT on Saturday, August 19 with commentary from Kate Scott, Michael Robinson, and Michael Bennett. KIRO-FM 97.3/Seattle Sports 710 has the radio broadcast with Steve Raible and Dave Wyman on the call. Viewers out of market can watch the game live on NFL Network. This is the stream to follow for all of your Seahawks-Cowboys game coverage.

This is the full list of local TV affiliates carrying Seahawks preseason games, likewise for radio.