The Seattle Seahawks had a mostly good injury report following Wednesday’s practice, the team’s final public one of training camp. Despite the expected continued absence of some key players such as linebacker Jordyn Brooks, the team saw a few players return in at least limited form. We will have to wait for Pete Carroll’s next presser for further updates on some of the injuries listed below.

Seahawks getting some guys back at practice today. Ken Walker III, Olu Oluwatimi, Jon Rhattigan doing position work during this padless practice.



Still no Jordyn Brooks. Also, Tre Brown out today. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 16, 2023

Michael-Shawn Dugar also went on to note that Easop Winston Jr. was also out of action today in addition to Tre Brown and Jordyn Brooks. Although Walker and Oluwatimi participated in the padless position drills, they did not take part in any full contact drills, according to Curtis Crabtree.

Seahawks practice over for the day. Ken Walker III still didn't take part in any team drills. Olu Oluwatimi still being held out of contact as well with his elbow injury.



WR Matt Landers and S Jonathan Sutherland both appeared to have issues happen late in practice. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) August 16, 2023

As you likely also noticed, the only new injuries mentioned above are to Matt Landers and Jonathan Sutherland. Fortunately, neither sounds overly serious. Corbin Smith reports that Landers suffered what appeared to be a leg issue, while the exact nature of Sutherland’s injury remains unclear. According to Brady Henderson, he walked off with a “heavy limp” after a rough landing.

Rookie S Jonathan Sutherland went down on the final play when another player landed on him while defending a deep throw. He eventually walked off on his own, with a heavy limp. Sutherland has arguably been Seattle's most impressive UDFA and a legitimate candidate to make the 53. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 16, 2023

Devon Witherspoon remained out, and in his absence, Coby Bryant and Mike Jackson saw the first team action at nickel and outside corner, respectively.

Seahawks training camp day 16: Still no Devon Witherspoon. The rookie cornerback and fifth pick in the draft missed his 7th consecutive practice with a hamstring injury.



Coby Bryant was again the first nickel DB. Michael Jackson was the starting left CB opposite Riq Woolen. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 16, 2023

One serious issue to continue monitoring is Darrell Taylor’s situation: Carroll was characteristically vague when asked about the status of his recovery from shoulder injury, but indicated that they will proceed with caution, according to the Seattle Seahawks official team website.

Outside linebacker Darrell Taylor is “making really good progress” in his comeback from a shoulder injury, Carroll said. “He’s doing a lot of stuff now. It sounds like everyone we’ve talked about is kind of in the same mode. They are all working really hard, it’s positive I can’t give you a prediction on that one at all yet. The shoulders you want to protect, you don’t want them to be chronic where they keep coming back.”

We may get a chance to see at least some of these guys take the field when the Seahawks host the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night!