 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seahawks injury updates: Two UDFA rookies hurt in Wednesday’s practice

Ken Walker, Olu Oluwatimi, and Jon Rhattigan are in, Tre Brown, Jonathan Sutherland, and Matt Landers are out.

By DianeTaylor
@SeaDeeTaylor
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks had a mostly good injury report following Wednesday’s practice, the team’s final public one of training camp. Despite the expected continued absence of some key players such as linebacker Jordyn Brooks, the team saw a few players return in at least limited form. We will have to wait for Pete Carroll’s next presser for further updates on some of the injuries listed below.

Michael-Shawn Dugar also went on to note that Easop Winston Jr. was also out of action today in addition to Tre Brown and Jordyn Brooks. Although Walker and Oluwatimi participated in the padless position drills, they did not take part in any full contact drills, according to Curtis Crabtree.

As you likely also noticed, the only new injuries mentioned above are to Matt Landers and Jonathan Sutherland. Fortunately, neither sounds overly serious. Corbin Smith reports that Landers suffered what appeared to be a leg issue, while the exact nature of Sutherland’s injury remains unclear. According to Brady Henderson, he walked off with a “heavy limp” after a rough landing.

Devon Witherspoon remained out, and in his absence, Coby Bryant and Mike Jackson saw the first team action at nickel and outside corner, respectively.

One serious issue to continue monitoring is Darrell Taylor’s situation: Carroll was characteristically vague when asked about the status of his recovery from shoulder injury, but indicated that they will proceed with caution, according to the Seattle Seahawks official team website.

Outside linebacker Darrell Taylor is “making really good progress” in his comeback from a shoulder injury, Carroll said. “He’s doing a lot of stuff now. It sounds like everyone we’ve talked about is kind of in the same mode. They are all working really hard, it’s positive I can’t give you a prediction on that one at all yet. The shoulders you want to protect, you don’t want them to be chronic where they keep coming back.”

We may get a chance to see at least some of these guys take the field when the Seahawks host the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night!

In This Stream

NFL 2023 Preseason, Week 2: Seahawks take on Cowboys at Lumen Field

View all 4 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...