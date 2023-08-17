When’s the last time you bought a Madden game?

Madden NFL 24 is out this week via Early Access, with the full release set for August 18. This is as good an excuse as any to use this as both an open thread and to show what Pete Carroll looks like in this year’s edition of the long-running video game franchise.

Pete Carroll in Madden '18 vs. Pete Carroll in Madden '24. pic.twitter.com/0FIUIlm3VR — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) August 16, 2023

So far, the game is going off without a hitch and playing as realistically as actual NFL football.

What the heck is up with the early release of #Madden24 ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/d8XQx9vquK — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) August 16, 2023

Madden 24 is already the most broken game I have ever played in my life. Absolutely inexcusable. @EAMaddenNFL #Madden24 pic.twitter.com/0E3TXMnEOO — #1 Johnny Wrasslin fan (@HasNoCharisma) August 16, 2023

Oh well, those glitches are fixable. EA Sports are good with fixing those in patches, right?

Most NFL fans who’ve played video games have surely played Madden at least once, but it’s a bit of a running commentary that ever since the NFL gave exclusive rights to EA Sports, taking away the ESPN NFL 2K series at the height of its success, Madden’s just not been as strong and revered as it used to be. But there are still plenty of Madden fanatics who will buy the game on an annual basis.

So I ask: When’s the last time you purchased from the Madden series (if ever), and which edition of the game was the last one you could say you consistently enjoyed playing? And why is it the Madden with the vision cone for quarterbacks?