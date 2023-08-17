Devin Bush impressing, Pete Carroll humming along, our Seattle Seahawks slowly bringing it all together. Preseason, part 2 coming up on Saturday with the Cowboys in Seattle. How are we feeling? Any concerns? I’m excited. Are you?

Seahawks News

Devin Bush: Voted 'Most Slept On' by Seahawks fans - Seaside Joe

What Seahawks fans had to say after last week's preseason win: Seaside Joe 1628

Nine thoughts on training camp as Seahawks hold final open practice - The Seattle Times

The Seahawks held their final training camp practice that is open to the public on Wednesday, three weeks after they first stepped on the field at the VMAC to begin preparations for the 2023 campaign. Here are nine thoughts on what we've learned so far — one for each open practice the team held.

Video: K.J. Wright blown away by Carroll's tactics to bring Seahawks together - Seattle Sports - Seattle Sports

There's something Seattle Seahawks HC Pete Carroll does with the team that blows former linebacker KJ. Wright away.

Carroll: What Seahawks expect from Geno in Year 2 as starter - Seattle Sports

During his Tuesday visit with Brock & Salk, Seattle Seahawks HC Pete Carroll discussed QB Geno Smith and what he expects from him in 2023.

Training Camp Observations - August 16, 2023 - Seahawks.com

News, notes and observations from the 16th practice of training camp, the final session open to the public.

Seahawks Round-Up: Sports Illustrated Highlights Deep, Competitive Seahawks Roster Heading Into 2023 Season - Seahawks.com

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated highlights what he learned about the Seahawks during a visit to training camp.

Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Observations: Geno Smith, Star WRs Clicking - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Capping off their open training camp practice circuit with plenty of exciting plays on both sides of the football, Geno Smith turned in a strong day against extra rushers leaning on the Seattle Seahawks' star tandem of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

NFC West News

49ers news: Christian McCaffrey’s health is the biggest concern in 2023 - Niners Nation

The 49ers star, such as Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, George Kittle, and Deebo Samuel, all must stay healthy for a Super Bowl run.

The Good and Not So Good from Day 15 of 49ers Training Camp 2023 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the good and not so good from Day 15 of San Francisco 49ers training camp 2023.

Arizona Cardinals Getting Head Start on Regular Season - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

We're still weeks away from the Arizona Cardinals kicking off the regular season, though those preparations have already begun.

Arizona Cardinals’ rookies making roster cases: Paris Johnson Jr, B.J. Ojulari - Revenge of the Birds

Is Monti Ossenfort’s and Dave Sears’ college scouting already paying high dividends with success of Arizona Cardinals rookies like Paris Johnson Jr and B.J. Ojulari?

Rams-Raiders preseason preview: Is it Tre Tomlinson’s time to shine? - Turf Show Times

The Raiders play the Rams Saturday night in SoFi after teams have joint practice together this week

'S***, Just Doin' What I Do!' Maxx Crosby Fight Gets Cam Akers Kicked Out of Los Angeles Rams Practice - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers got into quite the scuffle with Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday

Around The NFL

Jets assistant hospitalized after getting hit during practice fight - Larry Brown Sports

New York Jets assistant coach Tony Oden was hospitalized with an injury suffered during a training camp fight Wednesday.

How good can Garrett Wilson be? Well, Aaron Rodgers already expects the same of him as he did - Yahoo Sports Davante Adams

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is now paired with a Hall of Fame quarterback — and they're well aware of the potential.

House Oversight Committee, as expected, won't refer Daniel Snyder for prosecution - NBC Sports

Our dysfunctional political system is on display, yet again.

David Bakhtiari: Jordan Love's baseline is way higher than first-year starter - NBC Sports

Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love has started only one career regular-season game and played only 157 regular-season snaps.

A history of 'Chargering' and the 2023 team's effort to overcome it - ESPN

After the Los Angeles Chargers' disastrous wild-card loss to the Jaguars, the "Chargering" term reached new heights. Will 2023 see them finally shed the stigma?

Why new Detroit Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater is wearing No. 50 - ESPN

The veteran quarterback debuted his preseason jersey No. 50 during the Detroit Lions' joint practice against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC North fantasy season preview - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

2023 NFL Preseason, Week 2: One thing to watch on each of the 32 teams - NFL.com

Heading into Week 2 of the NFL preseason, which position battles merit the most attention? Who are the must-see rookies? Eric Edholm identifies one thing to watch on each of the 32 teams.

How are the first-round rookies from the 2023 NFL Draft faring? A player-by-player review - The Athletic

A look at how Bryce Young, Jalen Carter, Bijan Robinson and their fellow first-round draft classmates are performing as Week 1 nears.

Explaining the conservatorship that Michael Oher alleges Tuohys tricked him into - The Athletic

Former Ravens OT Michael Oher alleged in a petition that he found out he was under conservatorship and not adopted by the Tuohy family.

Agent's Take: Ezekiel Elliott headlines 10 offensive bounce-back candidates out to prove they still belong - CBSSports.com

These big-name players are at the crossroads

NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 16 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

All the key storylines from the day's training camp practices.