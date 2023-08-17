The Seattle Seahawks have returned a few more players as the preseason carousel continues, adding NT Matthew Gotel, CB Montrae Braswell, and WR Justin Marshall.

The @Seahawks made six roster moves this morning. https://t.co/T73Xtc0CCl — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 17, 2023

RB Wayne Taulapapa, TE Noah Gindorff, and WR Ra’Shaun Henry are the departing players. Henry is waived/injured, so he’ll revert to injured reserve if he’s not claimed.

It’s not a true one-for-one transaction; all of the players released were on offense. But some familiar faces are back - to Pete Carroll’s staff at least, if not the average fan.

Both Matthew Gotel and Montrae Braswell have been with the organization before. Gotel as an undrafted last season from the Tacoma area, and Braswell was cut earlier this summer. Gotel also started 9 games for the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas, as the USFL / XFL guys continue to get a plethora of preseason looks by NFL teams.

The deadline to get down to 53 players is different than in years prior, with only one final date of August 29 this season. For the Seahawks, that will be three days after the final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. Until then, teams will opt to remain close to the 90-man mark as the trend of largely resting starters continues across the league.