Only two days until the Seattle Seahawks are back on the field for Week 2 of the preseason. After a preseason opening victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field, this Saturday the Hawks will remain at home to take on the Dallas Cowboys.

The overhauled defensive front is certain to be an area that many fans will be watching, just as they were against the Vikings, and one of the interesting questions is whether Matthew Gotel, who was added earlier Thursday, will be on the field. One player from the defensive front who apparently will not play against the Cowboys is NT Anthony Montalvo.

The @Seahawks released NT Anthony Montalvo this afternoon. — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 17, 2023

In addition to completely revamping the defensive line over the course of the offseason, the team has been busy churning through defensive linemen throughout training camp, and Montalvo’s stay in the Pacific Northwest proved short after he was just signed on August 9.