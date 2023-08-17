Pete Carroll provides update on Devon Witherspoon’s timeline for return

Top Seattle Seahawks draft pick Devon Witherspoon has been out for the last eight practices due to a hamstring injury, and it’s not known whether we’ll see him ready for Week 1 of the regular season.

Witherspoon had a hamstring injury on the same leg leading up to the NFL Combine, so there might be some cause for concern on that front. In the short-term it looks as if we might see the former Illinois cornerback eased into practice as early as next week, according to Pete Carroll.

Pete Carroll says Devon Witherspoon (8 straight missed Seahawks practices, hamstring) may be able to do more on the field next Wednesday or Thursday @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/HDGIvZzBg4 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 17, 2023

It has been a bit of a regular occurrence for Seahawks early-round draft picks to miss portions of training camp and preseason as rookies. Kenneth Walker III missed the back-end of last preseason and the regular season opener with a minor surgical procedure, Dee Eskridge was injured in camp as a rookie (and a lot more since then), Darrell Taylor missed all of his rookie season, L.J. Collier hurt his ankle in camp, Rashaad Penny broke his finger during preseason, Germain Ifedi sprained his ankle in camp, and you know what happened to Malik McDowell.

On the plus side and speaking of Walker, the star running back was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, having recently returned to walkthroughs after dealing with a groin injury. Safety Joey Blount could be ready to return next week, fellow safety Jonathan Sutherland practiced a day after getting hurt just as the final training camp session wrapped up, but rookie center Olu Oluwatimi is still on the mend with an elbow injury. Joey Hunt has been taking his second-team snaps in the meantime.