Quite an impressive performance last week by Boye Mafe, one of the Seattle Seahawks’ most intriguing draft picks last season. His duel threat ability to stop the run and to rush the passer makes him a rising star and he seems to be maturing quickly. Saturday will be an important step in his development, towards more snaps and a bigger impact on a developing defense. As good as the ‘Hawks offense is (on paper), our team will only go as far as the defense takes them.
Seahawks News
Stock Up, Stock Down: Which Seahawks have done most to improve? - Seaside Joe
The QB, RB, WR, and OL who have done the most to help or hurt their place on the Seahawks roster: 8/17/2023
Ken Walker has a full practice for first time since groin injury - NBC Sports
When running back Kenneth Walker injured his groin in a July 27 practice, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll downplayed it as "minor."
Curtis Allen’s camp notes (16th August) « Seahawks Draft Blog
This is a guest post from Curtis Allen…
Wright: Seahawks edge rusher Darrell Taylor has 15-sack potential - Seattle Sports
Even after having 9.5 sacks last year, K.J. Wright thinks Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Darrell Taylor has even more in the tank.
Seahawks' Kingdome jerseys are most-searched throwbacks - ESPN
The Seahawks' Kingdome-era jerseys were the most-searched NFL throwbacks on Google over the past month. Here is the whole top 10.
Video: Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks – No. 7 Boye Mafe - Seattle Sports
Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk are counting down the top 25 most intriguing Seattle Seahawks. Up next is No. 7, Boye Mafe.
The Sound Season Two Episode Seven: Diamonds In The Rough - Seahawks.com
Episode 7, "Diamonds in the Rough," is all about moving together and moving forward as a team. And after an intro from the Blue Angels delivering that sentiment, we head to Training Camp where the very same message is driven home by Clint Hurtt: Defensive
Five Things To Watch - Preseason Week 2 vs. Cowboys - Seahawks.com
Players, position groups and competitions to watch when the Seahawks host the Cowboys at Lumen Field on Saturday night.
Levi Bell Making Noise in Seattle After USFL Stint - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More
Coming off a dominant preseason debut with five pressures, a sack, and two quarterback hits, Levi Bell has been a revelation during his first NFL training camp with the Seattle Seahawks and believes his best ball remains in front of him.
NFC West News
49ers Preseason: Are kicker Jake Moody’s missed field goals concerning? - Niners Nation
Hey, he at least made the XP.
49ers Should Give Trey Lance the Majority of the Preseason Snaps - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More
Sam Darnold is poised to get most of the playing time in the 49ers' second preseason game, but that is the wrong move.
Who is Arizona Cardinals Biggest X-Factor? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More
The Arizona Cardinals have a handful of names that could claim that title.
Cardinals v Broncos preseason recap, Chiefs preseason game preview - Revenge of the Birds
One Arizona Cardinals preseason game vs the Broncos down, two to go. Let’s take a look back at what we saw during the Broncos game and look ahead to the Chiefs on Saturday.
Rams’ Brycen Hopkins praised by Sean McVay as standout: Is it too late? - Turf Show Times
Sean McVay highlighted Brycen Hopkins, but what role could have possibly have during contract year?
Sean McVay explains why he ejected Cam Akers from practice - Larry Brown Sports
Cam Akers was ejected from the Los Angeles Rams' joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, and Sean McVay explained why.
Raiders-Rams: Maxx Crosby, Cam Akers briefly fight at joint practice - ESPN
During a 2021 Rams-Raiders joint practice, several skirmishes resulted in practice being canceled after a melee during a special-teams period.
Crooked Fingers: Los Angeles Rams offensive linemen Rob Havenstein, Logan Bruss Injured at Practice - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More
The Los Angeles Rams saw linemen Rob Havenstein and Logan Bruss get hurt on Thursday, but all signs are pointing to a healthy start to the season.
Around The NFL
Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask? It’s time to end the NFL’s last preseason QB battle - Yahoo Sports
The Bucs are supportive of both, but they remain the only NFL team whose QB competition is still effectively up in the air, and that poses challenges in preparation.
Deuce has juice: Cowboys’ undersized running back Deuce Vaughn is proving he isn't in over his head - Yahoo Sports
Deuce Vaughn is used to proving the doubters wrong. And early in his NFL career, he is doing exactly that.
How daily JUGS routine has Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown ready for big 2023 - ESPN
The routine gives a glimpse into the dedication, consistency and desire to be great that has teammates and coaches predicting another huge year.
2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Browns-Eagles tie on Thursday night - NFL.com
Cleveland and Philadelphia came away from their Week 2 preseason tilt with an 18-18 tie.
Move the Sticks: Expectations for rookie tight ends; pivotal rookies in each division with Lance Zierlein - NFL.com
Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks, discussing what production we can expect from rookie tight ends and identifying pivotal rookies within each division.
Making the leap candidates from each NFC team for 2023 NFL season - NFL.com
Can the Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux build on his strong finish from last season? Will Jordan Love rise to the occasion in his first year as QB1 in Green Bay? The Next Gen Stats team's Keegan Abdoo identifies Making the Leap candidates for each NFC team.
NFL second-year breakout players: Kenny Pickett and other 2022 draft picks ready to shine - The Athletic
Some 2022 draft picks hit the ground running. Others needed more time. Who's on the list as a possible breakout performer for Year 2?
NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 17 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF
All the key storylines from the day's training camp practices.
