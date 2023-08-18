Quite an impressive performance last week by Boye Mafe, one of the Seattle Seahawks’ most intriguing draft picks last season. His duel threat ability to stop the run and to rush the passer makes him a rising star and he seems to be maturing quickly. Saturday will be an important step in his development, towards more snaps and a bigger impact on a developing defense. As good as the ‘Hawks offense is (on paper), our team will only go as far as the defense takes them.

Seahawks News

Stock Up, Stock Down: Which Seahawks have done most to improve? - Seaside Joe

The QB, RB, WR, and OL who have done the most to help or hurt their place on the Seahawks roster: 8/17/2023

Ken Walker has a full practice for first time since groin injury - NBC Sports

When running back Kenneth Walker injured his groin in a July 27 practice, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll downplayed it as "minor."

Curtis Allen’s camp notes (16th August) « Seahawks Draft Blog

This is a guest post from Curtis Allen…

Wright: Seahawks edge rusher Darrell Taylor has 15-sack potential - Seattle Sports

Even after having 9.5 sacks last year, K.J. Wright thinks Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Darrell Taylor has even more in the tank.

Seahawks' Kingdome jerseys are most-searched throwbacks - ESPN

The Seahawks' Kingdome-era jerseys were the most-searched NFL throwbacks on Google over the past month. Here is the whole top 10.

Video: Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks – No. 7 Boye Mafe - Seattle Sports

Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk are counting down the top 25 most intriguing Seattle Seahawks. Up next is No. 7, Boye Mafe.

The Sound Season Two Episode Seven: Diamonds In The Rough - Seahawks.com

Episode 7, "Diamonds in the Rough," is all about moving together and moving forward as a team. And after an intro from the Blue Angels delivering that sentiment, we head to Training Camp where the very same message is driven home by Clint Hurtt: Defensive

Five Things To Watch - Preseason Week 2 vs. Cowboys - Seahawks.com

Players, position groups and competitions to watch when the Seahawks host the Cowboys at Lumen Field on Saturday night.

Levi Bell Making Noise in Seattle After USFL Stint - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Coming off a dominant preseason debut with five pressures, a sack, and two quarterback hits, Levi Bell has been a revelation during his first NFL training camp with the Seattle Seahawks and believes his best ball remains in front of him.

NFC West News

49ers Preseason: Are kicker Jake Moody’s missed field goals concerning? - Niners Nation

Hey, he at least made the XP.

49ers Should Give Trey Lance the Majority of the Preseason Snaps - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Sam Darnold is poised to get most of the playing time in the 49ers' second preseason game, but that is the wrong move.

Who is Arizona Cardinals Biggest X-Factor? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have a handful of names that could claim that title.

Cardinals v Broncos preseason recap, Chiefs preseason game preview - Revenge of the Birds

One Arizona Cardinals preseason game vs the Broncos down, two to go. Let’s take a look back at what we saw during the Broncos game and look ahead to the Chiefs on Saturday.

Rams’ Brycen Hopkins praised by Sean McVay as standout: Is it too late? - Turf Show Times

Sean McVay highlighted Brycen Hopkins, but what role could have possibly have during contract year?

Sean McVay explains why he ejected Cam Akers from practice - Larry Brown Sports

Cam Akers was ejected from the Los Angeles Rams' joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, and Sean McVay explained why.

Raiders-Rams: Maxx Crosby, Cam Akers briefly fight at joint practice - ESPN

During a 2021 Rams-Raiders joint practice, several skirmishes resulted in practice being canceled after a melee during a special-teams period.

Crooked Fingers: Los Angeles Rams offensive linemen Rob Havenstein, Logan Bruss Injured at Practice - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams saw linemen Rob Havenstein and Logan Bruss get hurt on Thursday, but all signs are pointing to a healthy start to the season.

Around The NFL

Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask? It’s time to end the NFL’s last preseason QB battle - Yahoo Sports

The Bucs are supportive of both, but they remain the only NFL team whose QB competition is still effectively up in the air, and that poses challenges in preparation.

Deuce has juice: Cowboys’ undersized running back Deuce Vaughn is proving he isn't in over his head - Yahoo Sports

Deuce Vaughn is used to proving the doubters wrong. And early in his NFL career, he is doing exactly that.

How daily JUGS routine has Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown ready for big 2023 - ESPN

The routine gives a glimpse into the dedication, consistency and desire to be great that has teammates and coaches predicting another huge year.

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Browns-Eagles tie on Thursday night - NFL.com

Cleveland and Philadelphia came away from their Week 2 preseason tilt with an 18-18 tie.

Move the Sticks: Expectations for rookie tight ends; pivotal rookies in each division with Lance Zierlein - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks, discussing what production we can expect from rookie tight ends and identifying pivotal rookies within each division.

Making the leap candidates from each NFC team for 2023 NFL season - NFL.com

Can the Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux build on his strong finish from last season? Will Jordan Love rise to the occasion in his first year as QB1 in Green Bay? The Next Gen Stats team's Keegan Abdoo identifies Making the Leap candidates for each NFC team.

NFL second-year breakout players: Kenny Pickett and other 2022 draft picks ready to shine - The Athletic

Some 2022 draft picks hit the ground running. Others needed more time. Who's on the list as a possible breakout performer for Year 2?

NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 17 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

All the key storylines from the day's training camp practices.