A little over a week has passed since the Seattle Seahawks opened the 2023 preseason with a victory over the Minnesota Vikings, and Week 2 has the Hawks set to take on the Dallas Cowboys.

The fact that preseason is on the brink of being two thirds over means a couple of things, with the first of those being that roster cuts are just 11 days away on Tuesday, August, 29. The second thing it means is that the regular season is suddenly right around the corner, and that means it’s time to look forward to the 2023 regular season because the boredom of the offseason and fake football of the preseason are almost over.

For the second straight year Field Gulls own John P. Gilbert was invited to talk Seahawks on KMA Sports (960 AM & 99.1 FM in Shenandoah, Iowa) with Trevor Maeder.

My latest NFL Preview is the Seattle Seahawks with @JohnPGilbertNFL of @FieldGulls https://t.co/hoB1VMxphP — Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) August 14, 2023

During the quick fourteen minute conversation we covered many topics, including:

Can Geno Smith repeat his 2022 performance in 2023?

What are the expectations for Riq Woolen in year two? And for the secondary as a whole with the addition of Devon Witherspoon?

What will the addition of Jaxon Smith-Njigba mean to the offense?

What’s the big name to watch for on defense who could have a breakout season?

It’s a quick listen, and we all know you’re not getting any work done on Friday afternoon, so sit back and enjoy some talk about the upcoming Seahawks season.