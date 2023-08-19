2023 NFL Preseason: Seahawks vs. Cowboys 1st Half game thread

The 2023 Seattle Seahawks preseason continues with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys, who have Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator and Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator. It’s a big ol’ Seahawks reunion!

We expect no starters for the Cowboys to play tonight at Lumen Field, but we may see a few Seahawks first-team players get some run on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. If so, it’ll probably be a cameo more than an extended series of snaps.

The game kicks off at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on KING-5 NBC, but check here for your local listings.

As is standard in the preseason, we’re doing game threads by half. When we get to the regular season it’ll be back to business as usual with game threads by quarter. Overtime has long been stricken from preseason so the 2nd half game thread is the final one.

