The Seattle Seahawks’ 2023 NFL preseason continues with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys. Seattle is coming off a 24-13 home win over the Minnesota Vikings, while the Cowboys dropped their own home game 28-23 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. As always, the preseason win-loss record matters not one bit, but individual performances should be worth monitoring!

While we’re pretty sure the Cowboys won’t be playing any starters on offense or defense, there may be a chance for some Seahawks first-team players to get a few snaps in front of the home fans before the regular season starts. We should see rookies like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Derick Hall, and Zach Charbonnet all feature throughout the game, plus who knows if Holton Ahlers has another wild touchdown pass in him?

Here are all the details you need on tonight’s matchup, including broadcast information, live streaming options, radio commentary, and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Channel: KING-5 NBC (local) (click here for additional TV affiliates outside of the Seattle area) | NFL Network

Announcers: Kate Scott, Michael Robinson, and Michael Bennett (Cowboys broadcast: Bill Jones, Kyle Youmans, Isaiah Stanback)

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle/97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Current 90-man roster: Click here

Opponent Blog: Blogging the Boys

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as a 7-point favorite, with the over/under currently at 40.5 points.

Seahawks 2023 Preseason Schedule (all games on KING-5 NBC)

8/10 (Thu): W 24-13 vs. Minnesota Vikings

8/19 (Sat): vs. Dallas Cowboys (7 PM PT)

8/26 (Sat): at Green Bay Packers (10 AM PT)

Seahawks 2023 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/10: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 2, 9/17: at Detroit Lions (10 AM PT, FOX)

Week 3, 9/24: vs. Carolina Panthers (1:05 PM PT, CBS )

October

Week 4, 10/2 (Monday Night Football): at New York Giants (5:15 PM PT, ESPN)

Week 5, 10/8: BYE

Week 6, 10/15: at Cincinnati Bengals (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 7, 10/22: vs. Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 8, 10/29: vs. Cleveland Browns (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

November

Week 9, 11/5: at Baltimore Ravens (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 10, 11/12: vs. Washington Commanders (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 11, 11/19: at Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

Week 12, 11/23 (Thanksgiving Thursday): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, NBC)

Week 13, 11/30 (Thursday Night Football): at Dallas Cowboys (5:15 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

December

Week 14, 12/10: at San Francisco 49ers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/17: vs Philadelphia Eagles (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 16, 12/24: at Tennessee Titans (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 17, 12/31: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

January

Week 18, 1/7: at Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, network TBD)