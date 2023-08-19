Seahawks vs. Cowboys: Live game updates, highlights, score summary, recap

The Seattle Seahawks continue their 2023 NFL preseason with a home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, a team they will be seeing again down in Arlington, TX at the end of November. Both teams made the playoffs as wild cards, and both lost to the San Francisco 49ers, but at least the Seahawks didn’t draw up a disaster like this one. As you probably figured out by now, starters will be scarce for both teams, and in the case of the Cowboys it may be close to non-existent on offense and defense. But that’s not all bad, because that means more Jake Bobo! And Levi Bell! And maybe Holton Ahlers has another wild touchdown up his sleeve! We do know Geno Smith will get at least one series, per John Schneider.

This article is a full, regularly updated summary of the game, with a complete recap and highlights coming after the game is over. Consider this post a running commentary separate from the game threads.

Geno Smith got the start, along with most of the first-team offense except for DK Metcalf and Kenneth Walker. Seattle got a first down on a 3rd and short sneak by Smith, but would punt just a few plays later after Smith’s pass to Dareke Young couldn’t be hauled in. Several of Seattle’s defensive starters made their preseason debuts, including Dre’Mont Jones, Jarran Reed, and Uchenna Nwosu. Jarran was able to stop a potential Cowboys scoring drive with a 3rd down sack of Cooper Rush, turning a long field goal into a punt.

Backed up at their own 4, Geno returned to the game for a second possession and found rookie sensation Jake Bobo on a slant-and-go route for 28 yards. Rookie running back Zach Charbonnet then dashed for a 29-yard gain to put Seattle inside Dallas’ 40. Geno was sacked by Sam Williams on 3rd and 6, but that wasn’t an issue for Jason Myers, who drilled one from 57.

Zach Charbonnet with a long run



Perfect blocking by the Seahawks out of 12 personnel pic.twitter.com/bYPretKEbr — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) August 20, 2023

The Cowboys responded with a long drive. I mean a loooooooong drive. I’m talking 17 plays, 80 yards, and nearly 8 minutes off the clock thanks to four 3rd/4th down conversions. Running back Rico Dowdle put Dallas on the board on a blown coverage by the Seahawks defense, who didn’t account for him out in the flat and Rush hit him for six.

Drew Lock stepped in for Geno Smith but with the first-team offensive line still out there. Lock hit Ohio State rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a beautiful play-action pass for 48 yards down to the 1-yard line. DeeJay Dallas walked in on the next play to give Seattle the lead, but that drive was made by JSN (and also a taunting penalty on the Cowboys earlier in the drive after a 3rd down stop, but that’s neither here nor there).

Seattle extended its lead on a 6-play, 80-yard drive that’s all Drew Lock. He found Noah Fant on a 21-yard catch-and-run, then Cody Thompson for 32 yards off of play-action, and Tyler Mabry for 11 yards to the 1-yard line. SaRodorick Thompson scored off a good block by Levi Bell, edge rusher turned fullback.

Scoring Summary and Highlights

1st Quarter: Jason Myers 57-yard field goal - DAL 0, SEA 3

2nd Quarter: Rico Dowdle 6-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Rush - DAL 7, SEA 3

2nd Quarter: DeeJay Dallas 1-yard touchdown run - DAL 7, SEA 10

2nd Quarter: SaRodrick Thompson Jr 1-yard touchdown run - DAL 7, SEA 17

Former Texas Tech Running Back, SARODORICK

THOMPSON JR, with the Touchdown! Let’s go, Red Raiders! pic.twitter.com/HCfjwb71wW — Jasone Pearson (@806hsscmedia) August 20, 2023

Next Week’s Opponent

The Seahawks go on the road on Saturday, August 26 to wrap up the preseason against the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff time is 1 PM ET/10 AM PT on KING-5 (NBC).