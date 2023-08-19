SBNation Reacts Results: Seahawks fans confident that Jake Bobo will make 53-man roster

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

The latest Seahawks Reacts results are in! This week’s confidence polling is at 98 percent, so the optimism is still holding strong despite that one percent decline from the previous week.

We asked what grade you would give Drew Lock for his showing against the Minnesota Vikings, his first Seahawks start in preseason or regular season. The overwhelming response was a B, although I have questions for the 1 percent who said that was a D. Maybe D as in Drew? I don’t know.

Ahead of Saturday’s preseason matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, we also surveyed Seahawks fans on whether or not they wanted to see key starters play at least a little bit during preseason. Even with the standard worry of serious injury in a game that doesn’t count, most respondents are in favor of some first-teamers getting on the field in August.

And lastly, Jake Bobo-mania has taken off. He was a rookie minicamp and training camp standout, and he made an impact with a couple of big catches and a touchdown in his preseason debut. Still, we’ve been here before with Seahawks preseason warriors at WR so it’s not a lock that Bobo will crack the 53-man roster. Will he make the team? Only 12% said no.

We’ll see if the naysayers are correct come August 29, aka cutdown day.

