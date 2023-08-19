The Seattle Seahawks have filled their vacant roster spot heading into Saturday night’s preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Former University of Virginia and Washington Huskies running back Wayne Taulapapa, who was waived just a few days ago, is back in the fold for at least tonight. Taulapapa was first signed by Seattle in late July, shortly after the injuries to Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. He played in the preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings, getting a single carry for 3 yards, as well as a couple of receptions for 9 yards.

While Walker is a full practice participant again after injuring his groin, it’s unlikely that he’ll play in preseason. Seventh-round rookie Kenny McIntosh is also still recovering from a knee sprain, so it’s not surprising that the Seahawks are looking for running backs who can get some touches over the next couple of weeks.