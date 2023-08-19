Report: Former Seahawks UDFA DL to sign with Eagles

In the wake of the 2023 NFL Draft, many fans of the Seattle Seahawks were extremely excited that the Hawks landed Florida State defensive tackle Robert Cooper as a big body in the middle of an overhauled defensive line. However, weeks after landing the potential force on the interior of the defensive line, Seattle opted to move on, waiving Cooper.

After clearing waivers Cooper remained a free agent until early August when the Seahawks brought him back when they waived Roderick Perry. However, Cooper’s time with the team was once again short, and he was waived a second time last Saturday after the preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings. After going unclaimed on waivers again, Cooper had remained a free agent, at least until reports Saturday indicate he will be taking his services elsewhere.

Defensive tackle Robert Cooper expected to sign with the #Eagles pending physical, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 19, 2023

With the Philadelphia Eagles Cooper will find himself on the same defensive line as the draft crush of many Seattle fans, Jalen Carter. The Seahawks, of course, passed on selecting Carter with the fifth overall pick, opting instead to draft cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who has yet to suit up during the preseason due to injuries. Carter, meanwhile, has been making headlines so far during training camp, however, had a quiet game Friday facing the second string offensive line of the Cleveland Browns, recording zero tackles and zero pressures while playing just seven snaps.

Every snap Jalen Carter played in the #Eagles second preseason game against the Browns. pic.twitter.com/w3y2uqJjKO — ImBearingDown (@ImBearingDown) August 18, 2023

In any case, best of luck to Cooper in Philadelphia, except in Week 15 if he’s still with the Eagles when they visit Lumen Field to get throttled by the NFC leading Seahawks.