Watch: Jaxon Smith-Njigba with a highlight reel catch

The Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys are facing off in Week 2 of the preseason at Lumen Field, with Hawks fans excited to see a lot of the young talent that has been added in the past couple of drafts. On defense 2022 second round pick Boye Mafe was all over the field for the defense, while in the second quarter it was 2023 first round selection Jaxon Smith-Njigba showing off the skills that made him a first round pick.

With a second and three just across midfield, Drew Lock with a play action dropback before delivering a pass that traveled just over the defensive back and into the breadbasket of JSN.

JSN content. With a dot from Drew Lock pic.twitter.com/1QIezyXgbv — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 20, 2023

Smith-Njigba then did his best to create distance between himself and Cowboys rookie cornerback Eric Scott Jr, unfortunately it just wasn’t quite enough, and Scott was able to make the tackle just short of the goal line. DeeJay Dallas then scored from the one on the next play to give the Seahawks a 10-7 lead in the second quarter.