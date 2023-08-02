Our team looks impressive, no? Yes, it’s training camp and all but, despite a few concerning injuries the Seattle Seahawks roster is shaping up nicely in the early going here. Good to see. Let’s have more of all that this week. In the links below a bevy of discernible topics to feed your varied professional American Football interests. Lots going on, of course. Contracts, injuries, position battles, and so forth. The 2023 season hints gently that it may be an extra special one. Enjoy.

Seahawks News

Seahawks training camp day 6 observations - Seaside Joe

Devon Witherspoon, center competition, and a surprise visit on 8/1/2023: Seaside Joe 1613

Seahawks 2023 training camp: 5 takeaways from Tuesday’s practice - Seahawks Wire

Here are five takeaways from the media members on-site.

DK Metcalf impressed by Devon Witherspoon’s competitive spirit - Seahawks Wire

Devon Witherspoon appears to have the prerequisite dog-in-him mentality.

Which young Seattle Seahawks stand out to Quandre Diggs? - Seattle Sports

Two Seattle Seahawks rookie standouts in 2022 jumped out to Quandre Diggs in training camp, and he has his eye on two rookies this year, too.

Seattle Seahawks' Devin Bush seeks fresh start, could play big role - Seattle Sports

Devin Bush knows why the Seattle Seahawks pursued him — and the linebacker and former first-round pick is confident he can deliver.

Tuesday Round-Up - August 1, 2023 - Seahawks.com

Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports ranks the Top-15 wideouts under 25-years-of-age or younger heading into the 2023 season.

Seahawks camp: Defense surges behind goal-line stand, Devon Witherspoon’s energy - The Athletic

Witherspoon missed the start of training camp and has had some down moments, but he has excelled through two days with pads on.

Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Observations: Dre'Mont Jones, Uchenna Nwosu Dominate - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

In the latest positive sign for their retooled defensive line, the Seattle Seahawks got a glimpse of what life may look like on Sundays with Dre'Mont Jones and Uchenna Nwosu wreaking havoc as pass rushers and run defenders.

NFC West News

49ers training camp: 5 under the radar defensive standouts from Day 6 - Niners Nation

Between Alex Barrett and Marcelino McCrary-Ball, the 49ers flexed their depth Tuesday

Analyzing Day 6 of the 2023 49ers QB Competition - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down Day 6 of the San Francisco 49ers quarterback competition.

Paris Johnson Looks to Set Standard for Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Paris Johnson enjoyed his first day of pads.

Arizona Cardinals 2023 roster updates, offseason recap, season preview - Revenge of the Birds

Running down the 2023 offseason moves for the Arizona Cardinals.

Cooper Kupp injury update: Rams WR leaves practice, Sean McVay concerned - Turf Show Times

Rams head coach Sean McVay comments on Cooper Kupp’s injury status following training camp on Tuesday

Los Angeles Rams Coach McVay Reveals Aaron Donald's Practice Scheme - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay explained the tactics he uses for defensive tackle Aaron Donald during training camp.

Around The NFL

Jim Irsay pouring gas on the Colts-Jonathan Taylor situation is the least surprising part of this mess - Yahoo Sports

How teams handle elite running backs nearing paydays has become the NFL's signature offseason issue, and Irsay, as he is wont to do, just mucked up his own big-time.

Sean Payton gives a Russell Wilson update, roughly one week into camp - NBC Sports

Whatever the reasons for or the purpose of Sean Payton's recent comments about the 2022 Broncos, the remarks flowed primarily from the fact that Year One of the Russell Wilson experiment in Denver was an unmitigated disaster.

Panthers' Bryce Young talks college DoorDash gig at training camp - ESPN

In a pre-NIL world, the Carolina Panthers' new QB1 was a delivery driver for the app.

No. 2 pick Stroud embracing QB battle with Mills in Houston - ESPN

While the Panthers named the No. 1 pick their starter, the Texans are taking their time before deciding on their starter.

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 40-31: Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey return to ranking - NFL.com

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey from Nos. 40-31?

Move the Sticks: Takeaways from Vikings, Colts, Cowboys training camps - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett: Sean Payton violated coaches' code with comments - NFL.com

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that he felt Sean Payton violated the coaches' code with his comments on the 2022 Broncos last week.

Building the perfect NFL QB: Meet the mysterious private coaches on the cutting edge - The Athletic

QB training moves from the football field to the science lab. "We don’t just have to do things because that’s how they’ve always been done."

If Bengals hope to keep core together, they must become trendsetters amid a copycat league - The Athletic

Paying Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins while still contending for Super Bowls will be a tough needle for Cincinnati to thread.

Training camp QB competitions: Who has advantage in battles with Buccaneers, Colts, 49ers and Commanders - CBSSports.com

Breaking down some of the QB battles around the NFL

NFL quarterback kryptonite: The biggest weaknesses for all AFC starting QBs in 2023 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Breaking down each AFC starting quarterback's biggest weakness heading into the 2023 NFL season.