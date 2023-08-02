Last season the Seattle Seahawks were pretty fortunate to have faced the Los Angeles Rams without a host of their top players, including superstar receiver Cooper Kupp. Having ended last season on injured reserve with a sprained ankle, Kupp’s training camp is off to an ominous start after hurting his hamstring on Tuesday.

While it’s unclear what happened, Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Kupp “came up a little bit in a red zone route.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Kupp underwent an MRI and while the timetable on his return is unknown, a source told him that the Rams will exercise caution and he could return “for scrimmages in a few weeks.” We’re already in August, so it’s essentially towards the end of preseason.

The Seahawks host the Rams on opening day of the regular season, so this is a story worth monitoring. For all of the turnover the Rams have undergone this offseason, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are still on the team, and while Kupp hasn’t exactly been a massive thorn in Seattle’s side as you might think, him not playing is obviously to Seattle’s benefit.