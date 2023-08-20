 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Drew Lock avoids serious injury vs. Cowboys

Lock was hit low by Sam Williams, drawing a penalty in the process.

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock was wheeling and dealing against the Dallas Cowboys, but his night ended a little earlier than expected when he took a low hit from Sam Williams late in the 2nd quarter. Williams was assessed a roughing the passer penalty on the play, but Lock stayed in and Seattle eventually scored a touchdown.

After the drive, Lock was taken into the blue medical tent to get checked out, and was replaced by Holton Ahlers for the rest of the evening.

Post-game updates from both Pete Carroll and Lock himself indicate that he avoided something catastrophic. It’s a knee hyperextension but no structural damage that would cause him to miss time. Carroll believes Lock will play next week against the Green Bay Packers to wrap up the preseason.

Lock said he would’ve played a little more had it not been for the injury scare, so it definitely wasn’t the plan to have Ahlers check in for the two-minute drill.

Continuing an impressive preseason, Lock was 5/6 for 119 yards, with four of his completions resulting in first downs. Unlike last year, there’s no competition with Geno Smith for the starting job, but any concerns about him as a backup have surely been alleviated over the past couple of weeks. Most importantly, his encouraging offseason and preseason hasn’t been undone by a major injury.

In This Stream

NFL 2023 Preseason, Week 2: Seahawks defeat Cowboys 22-14

View all 16 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...