Good win for our Seattle Seahawks, no? Take preseason football for whatever it is but one thing I know to be true, the Cowboys are a deep team and they are well-coached. Beating them, and looking generally good doing so, is a positive for our ‘Hawks squad. Starters looked sharp, pockets looked clean. For the most part, a good game played. What did you think? Who stood out to yall? Did today’s game encourage your dreams for a deep 2023 run by the Seahawks?

Seahawks News

Seahawks-Cowboys recap: The standouts and rough nights - Seaside Joe

Which players stood out, who had a rough night, and what does it say about the Seahawks regular season?

Seattle Seahawks top Dallas Cowboys 22-14 as starters look sharp - Seattle Sports

Geno Smith looked sharp in his two drives, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Dallas Cowboys 22-14 on Saturday night.

2023 Preseason Week 2: Seahawks vs. Cowboys Rapid Reaction - Seahawks.com

Key takeaways from the Seahawks’ preseason victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field.

Seahawks stock report: Jake Bobo among the risers, Artie Burns in a tough spot - The Athletic

A trio of rookies are among the players battling for jobs ahead of the Seahawks' second preseason game against the Cowboys.

NFL Preseason Week 2 Game Recap: Seattle Seahawks 22, Dallas Cowboys 14 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Breaking down the top performers from the Seattle Seahawks' preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

Rapid Reaction: Drew Lock's 'Major Strides' Help Seattle Seahawks Beat Dallas Cowboys in Preseason - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With Geno Smith and the starters seeing a bit more action in their final real tune-up for the regular season, Drew Lock once again did the bulk of the damage guiding the Seattle Seahawks to a second straight preseason victory.

NFC West News

49ers beat Broncos as Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, and Sam Darnold excel - Niners Nation

The 49ers offense had no troubles moving the ball up and down the field all night, but costly mistakes kept the Niners out of the end zone.

Brock Purdy Shows No Rust in 49ers' Preseason Win Against Broncos - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Brock Purdy made his return to the field for the 49ers against the Broncos for the first time since January.

Arizona Cardinals Fans React to Preseason Loss vs Kansas City Chiefs - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, and fans had some strong opinions following the loss.

Arizona Cardinals show how far away they are from the Kansas City Chiefs in preseason loss - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals lost in a preseason game against the best team in the NFL.

Rams-Raiders Winners & Losers: QB Stetson Bennett falls flat in game two - Turf Show Times

Rookie QB Bennett threw an interception without a Rams receiver in the area

Los Angeles Rams vs. Raiders Notebook: Bennett Out of Rhythm, Run Defense Improves - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett was inconsistent throughout loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Around The NFL

NFL Preseason Blitz: Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud settles in with impressive throws - Yahoo Sports

C.J. Stroud bounced back pretty well from a rough start.

Tua Tagovailoa appears to have made 1 helpful change - Larry Brown Sports

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa appears to have made a major adjustment ahead of the 2023 season.

NFL preseason 2023 Week 2 takeaways and schedule - ESPN

The NFL preseason continued Saturday. Here are the key performances so far in Week 2.

NFL preseason: Patriots-Packers game suspended after CB Isaiah Bolden taken off field in stretcher - Yahoo Sports

The Patriots rookie has feeling in his extremities, but will undergo further testing.

Inside Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's summer of change - ESPN

Tagovailoa's biggest goal is to prevent concussions, which derailed his MVP-caliber season last year, and this was the offseason blueprint he used.

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saturday’s games - NFL.com

Saturday saw 11 preseason games and 22 teams play across the NFL. NFL.com breaks down everything you need to know from the third day of Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason.

NFL preseason Week 2 rookie QB roundup: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud improve; Raiders could have a ringer - CBSSports.com

A look at how all the drafted rookie QBs fared in Week 2 of the preseason