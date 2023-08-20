Report: Seahawks adding former Patriots defensive end

Saturday the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 of the preseason, with the offense looking unstoppable at times, but the defensive front continuing to struggle against the run at times. This after an offseason in which almost the entire defensive front was overhauled, with the majority of the players who manned the trenches in 2022, including Shelby Harris, Al Woods, Poona Ford and Quinton Jefferson.

However, according to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Seahawks are set to add a former undrafted free agent defensive end out of Purdue, who spent the 2022 season with the New England Patriots.

Former #Patriots defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell signed by #Seahawks, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 20, 2023

DaMarcus Mitchell started his college career at Southwest Mississippi Community College as a running back, but moved to linebacker ahead of his sophomore season and recorded 71 tackles. In two seasons with the Boilermakers after transferring to Purdue, Mitchell logged 59 tackles and 5.5 sacks. After not being selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, he signed with the New England Patriots and made the 53 man roster as a rookie, seeing the field for just five defensive snaps but was a core special teams player and finished the season with 310 special teams snaps in 16 games. Mitchell has been a free agent since clearing waivers after being waived Tuesday.